Budget 2026: What is fiscal policy? Here's how government manages growth, taxes and spending

As the Union Budget 2026 approaches, fiscal policy becomes the backbone of every major announcement from tax relief and welfare schemes to infrastructure push and borrowing plans. The Budget is not just about numbers; it reflects how the government plans to balance growth, inflation, jobs, and fiscal discipline. To decode the intent and impact of Budget 2026, it is essential to first understand the concept of fiscal policy and how it shapes every major budget decision.

What is Fiscal Policy?

Fiscal policy refers to how the government uses taxation, public spending, and borrowing to influence the economy. Simply put, it answers three key questions:

1. How much should the government spend?

2. How much should it collect through taxes?

3. How much should it borrow or save?

The main goals of fiscal policy are to boost economic growth, create jobs, control inflation, reduce inequality, and maintain financial stability.

Key Components of Fiscal Policy

- Government Spending: Money spent on infrastructure, healthcare, education, defense, subsidies, and welfare schemes. Higher spending can stimulate growth, especially during slowdowns.

- Taxation: Taxes on income, goods, and services. Lower taxes can increase consumption and investment, while higher taxes help control inflation and reduce fiscal deficits.

- Fiscal Deficit: The gap between government spending and revenue. Managing this deficit is crucial to maintain investor confidence and economic stability.

Types of Fiscal Policy

- Expansionary Fiscal Policy: Higher spending or tax cuts to boost growth (often used during economic slowdowns).

- Contractionary Fiscal Policy: Lower spending or higher taxes to control inflation and debt.

How Fiscal Policy Connects to Union Budget 2026

The Union Budget 2026 is a direct expression of the government’s fiscal policy stance. Decisions on capital expenditure, tax slabs, subsidies, social sector allocations, and borrowing targets reflect whether the government is prioritising growth, fiscal consolidation, or social welfare. For citizens and investors alike, understanding fiscal policy helps decode what the Budget means for jobs, prices, incomes, and the overall economy.