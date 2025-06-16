Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran’s Islamic regime had plotted to assassinate US President Donald Trump, calling him "enemy number one." He praised Trump’s aggressive confrontation of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

"They want to kill him. He’s enemy number one. He’s a decisive leader. He never took the path that others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak,” said Netanyahu to Fox News’ Bret Baier.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Netanyahu credited Trump with dismantling what he called a "fake agreement," withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and killing Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. He said Trump’s strong stance on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons made him a top target.

He added, "He made it very clear, including now, ‘You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium’.” Netanyahu also revealed that he was targeted by Iran after a missile was fired into the bedroom window of his home. He described himself as Trump’s "junior partner" in confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The Israeli prime minister justified Israel’s aggressive military campaign by saying the nation faced an "imminent threat" of nuclear annihilation. He said Israel was facing a dual existential threat: Iran rushing to weaponise enriched uranium to make an atomic bomb, and increasing its ballistic missile arsenal to 3,600 weapons a year, reaching 10,000 missiles within three years, and 20,000 in 26 years.

Advertisement

Netanyahu said no country, especially one the size of Israel, could sustain such a threat. He declared that Israel was defending itself and protecting the world. He said the recent offensive had set back Iran’s nuclear programme significantly and dismissed the viability of future negotiations.

Despite Iran's retaliation with a major ballistic missile barrage targeting Israeli cities, most of which were intercepted, Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to do whatever was necessary to eliminate the nuclear and ballistic missile threat Iran poses to the world.

Netanyahu described the operation, called Operation Rising Lion, as "one of the greatest military operations in history." Addressing the Iranian people, he said they had been oppressed for 50 years by the same Islamic regime that has long threatened to destroy the State of Israel.