Iran has denied reports that it is charging merchant vessels $2 million to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, saying such claims do not reflect its official position.

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The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India said on Monday: "In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasised that such claims are unfounded."

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"The statements made in this regard merely reflect the personal views of individuals and do not, in any way, represent the official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasized that such claims are unfounded. The statements made in this regard merely reflect the personal… — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 23, 2026

The clarification comes after Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran's parliament’s national security committee, was quoted as saying that Iran could impose transit fees on ships passing through the strait.

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"Now, because war has costs, naturally we must do this and take transit fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz," Boroujerdi said, according to a report by London-based outlet Iran International, which cited remarks made during a television programme carried by Iranian state media.

He described the measure as an assertion of Iran’s authority over the waterway and said it reflected the country's "strength."

Any such move, analysts have said, would complicate shipping operations given existing international sanctions on Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key route for global energy supplies, carrying about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas. Disruptions to shipping through the narrow passage since the escalation of the conflict in early March have affected cargo movement and contributed to rising fuel prices.

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The Iranian embassy’s statement distances the government from the remarks, as uncertainty continues over shipping conditions and access through the strait.