The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is over, but the buzz around the game is only getting louder. Released worldwide on November 19, GTA 6 is already drawing attention beyond gaming communities, with quick-commerce platform Zepto witnessing a surge in searches for gaming products.
More than 1 lakh users searched for GTA 6, PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles and controllers on the platform in just one week, according to Zepto co-founder and CEO Adit Palicha. Sharing a glimpse of the excitement at the company’s office, Palicha also pointed to an unusually fast sell-out trend, making the development an interesting indicator of consumer interest around the game’s launch.