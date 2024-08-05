Bangladesh protest fallout: All train services remain suspended between India and Bangladesh 

The Indian Railways said that Maitri Express service, which runs between Kolkata and Dhaka five days a week, will remain cancelled in the light of the recent developments. The service was stopped since the last 15 days when the protests erupted in Bangladesh.

Similarly, Bandhan Express running between Kolkata and Khulna two days a week will remain suspended indefinitely.

India had suspended all train services to Bangladesh 15 days ago following the eruption of violent protests.

The details and current status of train services between the two countries:

13109/13110 (Kolkata-DHAKA-Kolkata Maitri Exp) Owning Railway-ER, cancelled since 19.07.2024, up to 06.08.2024

13107/13108 (Kolkata-DHAKA-KOAA, Maitri Exp) Owning Railway-Bangladesh, cancelled since 19.07.2024, up to 06.08.2024

13129/13130 (Kolkata-KHULNA-Kolkata, Bandhan Exp) *Owning Railway-ER, cancelled since 19.07.2024, up to 06.08.2024

13131/13132 (Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka, Mitali Exp) Owning Railway-NFR, cancelled since 21.07.2024, At present rake of the train is in Bangladesh, so train is cancelled.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post and the Army flight she is traveling is seen in Indian airspace. She is reportedly landing in Delhi at 5 pm.

The Army Chief held a press conference and confirmed her resignation. He said that an interim government will be formed to run the country and the country’s economy has suffered massively due to violent protests.

“I am taking full responsibility,” the general said, dressed in military fatigues and cap, though it was not immediately clear if he would lead a caretaker government. “We will form an interim government,” Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman said in a broadcast on state television, adding that Sheikh Hasina had resigned

She departed from Bangabhaban at around 2:30 pm on Monday on a military helicopter, accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana for a “safer place”. She has entered Indian airspace and the flight is above Lucknow right now, the flightradar 24 data showed. There are chances that she could land in Delhi at 5 pm.