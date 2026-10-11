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Iran war: Deadly strike on Riyadh airport leaves 12 dead, over 300 injured; US issues travel advisory

Iran war: Deadly strike on Riyadh airport leaves 12 dead, over 300 injured; US issues travel advisory

An explosion ripped through Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 — facilities serving domestic flights — causing structural damage and a partial ceiling collapse near departure gates. The blast sent glass and metal shrapnel flying across terminal waiting areas, leaving bloodied passengers stranded on floors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 11, 2026 8:24 AM IST
Iran war: Deadly strike on Riyadh airport leaves 12 dead, over 300 injured; US issues travel advisoryThe attack, reportedly carried out by Iran-backed Houthis, came without warning as early evening travelers filled the concourses.

A devastating strike targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, killing at least 12 people, including a US citizen, while injuring 309 others in the deadliest attack on a Gulf Arab nation since regional hostilities escalated.

The attack resulted in the death of (12) individuals, including (4) Saudi nationals, and residents of the following nationalities: (2) of Bangladeshi nationality, one of American nationality, one of Egyptian nationality, one of Jordanian nationality, one of Syrian nationality, one of Palestinian nationality, and one of Sudanese nationality, an official statement said.

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The attack, reportedly carried out by Iran-backed Houthis, came without warning as early evening travelers filled the concourses. An explosion ripped through Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 — facilities serving domestic flights — causing structural damage and a partial ceiling collapse near departure gates. The blast sent glass and metal shrapnel flying across terminal waiting areas, leaving bloodied passengers stranded on concourse floors as witnesses reported people fleeing Gate 403 after nearby Gate 401 was hit directly.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed the dead include four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis, and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan. Over a dozen emergency medical teams and transport helicopters rushed to the scene. Hospitals across the Saudi capital were quickly overwhelmed as dozens of casualties arrived in critical condition.

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GACA immediately suspended all operations at King Khalid International Airport, checking facility safety and blocking access roads. Incoming flights were diverted to regional airfields as tracking data showed planes turning away from the capital, while foreign governments — including the US, Britain, Germany, Australia, and Canada — issued travel advisories warning citizens to avoid the perimeter.

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The US Embassy in Riyadh in a warning post on X wrote, "The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam. Please take extreme caution when using all major airports in Saudi Arabia."

The strike marks the third attack on the capital's primary civilian airport in a single week. Earlier strikes damaged three commercial aircraft on the tarmac and killed three people, including a commercial pilot. Saudi Arabia's threat warning system did not issue an alert prior to Saturday's blast. The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels termed the attack a "fully-fledged war crime" and vowed a firm response.

Following the escalation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the death of an American citizen, writing: "These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now".

US President Donald Trump indicated Washington is evaluating whether to join retaliatory military operations alongside Saudi forces.

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"We may. We're going to look at it," Trump told reporters. "We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly". Trump later added that he planned to speak directly with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling the situation "not acceptable".

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Published on: Oct 11, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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