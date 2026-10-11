Iran war: Deadly strike on Riyadh airport leaves 12 dead, over 300 injured; US issues travel advisory

The attack, reportedly carried out by Iran-backed Houthis, came without warning as early evening travelers filled the concourses. An explosion ripped through Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 — facilities serving domestic flights — causing structural damage and a partial ceiling collapse near departure gates. The blast sent glass and metal shrapnel flying across terminal waiting areas, leaving bloodied passengers stranded on concourse floors as witnesses reported people fleeing Gate 403 after nearby Gate 401 was hit directly.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed the dead include four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis, and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan. Over a dozen emergency medical teams and transport helicopters rushed to the scene. Hospitals across the Saudi capital were quickly overwhelmed as dozens of casualties arrived in critical condition.

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عاجل.. بيان إلحاقي بشأن الاعتداء الذي استهدف مطار الملك خالد الدولي: إلحاقًا بالبيان الصادر عن الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني بشأن الاعتداء الغاشم الذي استهدف مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض عصر يوم السبت 29 ربيع الآخر 1448هـ الموافق 10 أكتوبر 2026م؛ أفادت الهيئة بأنه نتج عن الاعتداء وفاة (12) شخصًا، منهم (4) مواطنين، ومقيمون من الجنسيات التالية: (2) من الجنسية البنجلاديشية، وواحد من الجنسية الأمريكية، وواحد من الجنسية المصرية، وواحد من الجنسية الأردنية، وواحد من الجنسية السورية، وواحد من الجنسية الفلسطينية، وواحد من الجنسية السودانية. كما نتج عن الاعتداء إصابة (309) آخرين، وهم يتلقون الرعاية الصحية اللازمة في عدد من المستشفيات، ومن بينهم إصابات حرجة، سائلين الله الرحمة للمتوفين والشفاء العاجل للمصابين، وأسفر الاعتداء عن أضرار مادية يجري حصرها. — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) October 10, 2026

GACA immediately suspended all operations at King Khalid International Airport, checking facility safety and blocking access roads. Incoming flights were diverted to regional airfields as tracking data showed planes turning away from the capital, while foreign governments — including the US, Britain, Germany, Australia, and Canada — issued travel advisories warning citizens to avoid the perimeter.

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The US Embassy in Riyadh in a warning post on X wrote, "The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam. Please take extreme caution when using all major airports in Saudi Arabia."

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 11, 2026) The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam. Please take extreme caution when using all major airports in Saudi Arabia. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. U.S. Government Employee Travel Restrictions U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, as well as the airports in Jeddah and Dammam. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif. Read more: https://t.co/6J75oUQWnZ Advertisement October 11, 2026

The strike marks the third attack on the capital's primary civilian airport in a single week. Earlier strikes damaged three commercial aircraft on the tarmac and killed three people, including a commercial pilot. Saudi Arabia's threat warning system did not issue an alert prior to Saturday's blast. The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels termed the attack a "fully-fledged war crime" and vowed a firm response.

Following the escalation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the death of an American citizen, writing: "These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now".

The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the terrorist Houthis, including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen. These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now. We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people and extend our condolences to the victims and their families. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 10, 2026

US President Donald Trump indicated Washington is evaluating whether to join retaliatory military operations alongside Saudi forces.

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"We may. We're going to look at it," Trump told reporters. "We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly". Trump later added that he planned to speak directly with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calling the situation "not acceptable".