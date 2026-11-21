Between 2020 and 2070, the global Muslim population is projected to grow 80%, rising from 2.02 billion (25.6% of the world) to 3.64 billion (35.8%), while the world's total population increases 29%. Christians are projected to grow 30% over the same span, from 2.27 billion to 2.96 billion, holding roughly steady at about 29% of the global population.

The study models seven religious groups across 201 countries and territories representing 99.98% of the world's population, using 2020 census and survey baselines alongside United Nations 2024 World Population Prospects data, migration flow estimates from University of Hong Kong professor Guy Abel, and switching data from 112 countries and territories.

Rather than adult conversions, demographers point to age structure, fertility, mortality, switching and migration as the main forces reshaping faith worldwide.

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Youth & fertility power natural growth

Across major religious groups, babies born into a faith — rather than adult converts — generate the largest share of new members. Globally, Muslims had the youngest median age in 2020 at 24 — nearly a decade younger than non-Muslims at 33 — with six-in-ten Muslims under age 30 and a third under 15.

Muslims also posted the highest total fertility rate in 2020–2025 at 3.1 children per woman, ahead of Christians (2.5) and Jews (2.3), and above the 2.1 replacement threshold. Between 2020 and 2025, an estimated 252 million babies were born to Muslim mothers compared with 208 million to Christian mothers. Over 2020-2070, natural population change (births minus deaths) is projected to add 1.62 billion Muslims and 791.61 million Christians worldwide.

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Fertility rates are projected to converge over time as birth rates decline in high-fertility countries and stabilize or rise in low-fertility places, with global Muslim fertility projected to fall from 3.1 in 2020-2025 to 2.2 in 2065-2070 and overall global fertility dipping from 2.3 to 2.0. Life expectancy at birth is projected to rise globally from 72 years in 2020 to 79 in 2070, reaching 86 in Europe and 70 in sub-Saharan Africa (up from 78 and 61, respectively).

Sub-Saharan Africa anchors growth as West's share slip

Much of the global shift reflects where populations grow. Sub-Saharan Africa's share of the world's population is projected to rise from 14% in 2020 to 27% in 2070, while Europe's share drops from 10% to 6%.

By 2070, sub-Saharan Africa is projected to hold 53.9% of the world's Christians (up from 30.7% in 2020), with the Christian population there rising 128.5% to 1.59 billion. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is projected to overtake the United States as home to the most Christians — 299.08 million vs. 174.29 million — while Pakistan is projected to surpass Indonesia with the largest Muslim population at 461.02 million.

Conversely, Europe's Christian population is projected to fall 35.9% from 505.14 million to 323.91 million, and North America's is projected to fall 20.8% from 237.63 million to 188.21 million.

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Christian shares of the population are projected to drop by at least 5 percentage points in 61 countries — led by Spain (-28.3 points), Malta (-26.7) and the U.K. (-24.0) — while rising by at least 5 points in four: Suriname (+12.7), Guyana (+6.0), Fiji (+5.9) and Botswana (+5.5).

Christian-majority countries are projected to fall from 120 to 110, with 10 countries losing Christian majorities — including the U.S. (from 64.0% to 47.8%), Canada (53.3% to 33.3%) and Germany (56.2% to 41.9%).

Religious 'nones' & other major faiths

Globally, religiously unaffiliated people ("nones") are projected to fall from 1.91 billion (24.2%) in 2020 to 1.72 billion (17.0%) in 2070, driven by a projected drop of 360.88 million unaffiliated people in China (from 1.28 billion to 917.24 million) amid China's broader population decline.

Outside China, unaffiliated numbers are projected to rise in 141 countries and territories, with "nones" reaching majorities in South Korea (59.9%), France (53.2%) and the U.K. (52.3%).

Religious switching is projected to add a net 117.47 million to the unaffiliated group between 2020 and 2070 while reducing Christian numbers by a net 104.90 million, reflecting retention rates of 99% for Muslims and Hindus, 92% for unaffiliated people, 85% for Christians and 83% for Buddhists.

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Switching has a smaller global effect than age and fertility: even in a hypothetical "no switching" scenario, Muslims would still overtake Christians as the world's largest group, by 2040 instead of 2035.

Among other groups between 2020 and 2070:

Hindus : Projected to grow 16.9% from 1.18 billion to 1.38 billion, but dip from 14.9% to 13.6% of the world population as fertility (1.9 in 2020–2025) trails non-Hindus; India remains home to 93.6% of Hindus in 2070 (1.29 billion), while the U.S. rises to fifth with 7.44 million.

: Projected to grow 16.9% from 1.18 billion to 1.38 billion, but dip from 14.9% to 13.6% of the world population as fertility (1.9 in 2020–2025) trails non-Hindus; India remains home to 93.6% of Hindus in 2070 (1.29 billion), while the U.S. rises to fifth with 7.44 million. Buddhists : Projected to fall 22.9% from 324.19 million (4.1%) to 250.09 million (2.5%), with low fertility (1.6), older age profiles and disaffiliation hitting East Asia; Thailand remains first (53.36 million), while Mongolia and Laos lose Buddhist majorities.

: Projected to fall 22.9% from 324.19 million (4.1%) to 250.09 million (2.5%), with low fertility (1.6), older age profiles and disaffiliation hitting East Asia; Thailand remains first (53.36 million), while Mongolia and Laos lose Buddhist majorities. Jews : Projected to rise 20.1% from 14.78 million to 17.75 million (0.17% of the global population, down from 0.19%), with Israel's share climbing from 45.9% (6.78 million) to 62.5% (11.09 million) and the U.S. share falling from 38.8% (5.73 million) to 25.5% (4.53 million).

: Projected to rise 20.1% from 14.78 million to 17.75 million (0.17% of the global population, down from 0.19%), with Israel's share climbing from 45.9% (6.78 million) to 62.5% (11.09 million) and the U.S. share falling from 38.8% (5.73 million) to 25.5% (4.53 million). Other religions: Projected to grow from 0.17 billion to 0.19 billion while dipping from 2.2% to 1.9% of the global population.

Migration reshapes regional mixes even though it does not change global totals: roughly 38.44 million international migrants moved between 2020 and 2025 (39.0% Muslim and 37.4% Christian), boosting the projected 2070 Muslim share in Europe from 8.8% without migration to 12.7% with it, and in North America from 2.2% to 4.9%.

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Pew cautions that projections assume recent rates continue and do not model wars, natural disasters, epidemics or economic and social shifts.