Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Lahore AQI hits 263: Pakistan blames India's Diwali fireworks for toxic air

Lahore AQI hits 263: Pakistan blames India's Diwali fireworks for toxic air

Lahore recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 263, classified as “very unhealthy”, in the ranking published by Swiss air-quality monitoring group IQAir

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 3:20 AM IST
Lahore AQI hits 263: Pakistan blames India's Diwali fireworks for toxic airWith pollution levels rising across the region, the movement of smoke and other pollutants across state and national boundaries remains a concern. (Credits: Reuters)

Pakistan has blamed pollution drifting from neighbouring India following Diwali celebrations for Lahore's deteriorating air quality. The Pakistani city ranked as the world's most polluted major city for the second consecutive day on November 10, according to a Reuters report.

Lahore recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 263, classified as “very unhealthy”, in the ranking published by Swiss air-quality monitoring group IQAir. The concentration of PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs, was 37.2 times higher than the World Health Organization's annual guideline.

Advertisement

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab's Environment Protection Minister, attributed the pollution to emissions travelling across the border from India after Diwali celebrations over the weekend. She said light winds had carried polluted air into the region but expected conditions to improve as weather patterns changed.

READ THIS: AQI 299 to 376: What Delhi’s air around Diwali equals in cigarettes, day by day

Air quality also deteriorated across northern India, with Delhi ranking as the world's second-most polluted major city on Tuesday. The national capital recorded an AQI of 188, while Indian government data indicated that firecrackers contributed nearly 55% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution a day earlier.

Multiple factors contribute to winter smog

Although firecracker emissions have contributed to the post-Diwali pollution spike, several other sources affect air quality across the Indo-Gangetic plains. Vehicle emissions, construction dust and smoke from agricultural residue burning are among the major contributors to winter smog in India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Low wind speeds and unfavourable weather conditions can trap pollutants close to the ground, allowing harmful particles to accumulate over several days.

ALSO READ: North India gasps: Delhi air improves slightly; NCR, UP remain in toxic grip

Pakistan's latest allegations revive an earlier dispute between the neighbouring countries over cross-border pollution. In 2024, Pakistan blamed crop-residue burning in India's Punjab for worsening air quality. Indian meteorological officials disputed the explanation, saying wind direction at the time indicated that air was moving from Pakistan towards India.

India yet to respond to Pakistan's allegations

India's Ministry of External Affairs had not immediately responded to a request for comment on Pakistan's latest allegations, Reuters reported.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 3:20 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more