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Luxury housing demand rises in India as festive season drives premium project launches

Luxury housing demand rises in India as festive season drives premium project launches

Homebuyers are increasingly considering developer credibility, construction quality, privacy, design and long-term value rather than focusing solely on location and apartment size

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 2:15 AM IST
Luxury housing demand rises in India as festive season drives premium project launchesIndia’s luxury housing market is witnessing a transformation as rising wealth (AI Generated)

India’s luxury housing market is witnessing a transformation as rising wealth, changing lifestyle aspirations, and demand for premium living experiences reshape the residential real estate landscape. The festive season is providing developers with an opportunity to launch new projects, targeting buyers seeking spacious homes, exclusive amenities and better services.

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According to Savills’ Branded Residences Asia Pacific 2026 Report, India ranks among the top 10 markets in Asia-Pacific for branded residential developments. The number of such projects in the country is projected to increase by 126% over the next six years, driven by rising domestic wealth, expanding metropolitan populations and growing demand for internationally branded residences.

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The shift is also reflected in changing buyer preferences. Homebuyers are increasingly considering developer credibility, construction quality, privacy, design and long-term value rather than focusing solely on location and apartment size.

Saurabh Bhutani, Senior Director, Research & Consulting at Savills India, said, “India's residential market is seeing a growing preference for premium and luxury homes, with buyers increasingly looking for larger spaces, better amenities and a higher standard of living.”

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He added that homes priced at Rs 2 crore and above accounted for over 35% of new residential launches across Tier-I cities in the third quarter of 2026. The share remained broadly in line with the levels recorded in the same quarter of 2025.

“Festive launches offer developers an opportunity to tap into this demand by bringing new projects and differentiated offerings to the market,” Bhutani said.

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Buyers prioritise quality and credibility

Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, said festive-season housing demand remained steady, supported by buyers conducting thorough research before making purchase decisions.

“Housing demand this festive season is steady, and more importantly, it is being fuelled by interested buyers who do their homework diligently before walking in and not just based on various offers,” he said.

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Citing Knight Frank data, Chakrabarti noted that homes priced between Rs 3 crore and Rs 6 crore were the fastest-growing segment in 2026, with sales rising over 19% between January and September.

He said buyers were paying greater attention to developers’ delivery track records and construction quality. “With stable borrowing costs and infrastructure improving across NCR, we expect premium demand to remain consistent through the coming quarters,” he added.

Festive season accelerates buying decisions

Vivek Singhal, Founder and CEO of Multigen, said the festive season often accelerates home purchases that buyers have already been considering.

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“The festive season continues to be an important catalyst for residential real estate, not because buyers make impulsive decisions, but because it often accelerates purchase plans that are already under consideration,” he said.

Singhal added that buyers were increasingly evaluating connectivity, project quality, location advantages and long-term value. While festive offers and flexible payment plans could make properties more attractive, genuine value remained the decisive factor.

He expects demand to remain healthy, particularly in well-connected micro-markets and projects aligned with evolving lifestyle preferences.

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 2:15 AM IST
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