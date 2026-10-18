Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Doll House’ in Palm Springs sells for $2.81 million

The four-bedroom property, popularly known as the “Marilyn Monroe Doll House”, was built in 1961. It is located in Vista Las Palmas, a Palm Springs neighbourhood known for its mid-century modern houses and its association with Hollywood celebrities.

(Picture credit : Airbnb)

The property was last sold in 2020 for $1.58 million, according to records cited by Realtor.com. Its latest selling price is approximately $1.23 million higher than that transaction, although it is $490,000 below the amount sought when the house returned to the market in February.

While the property has been marketed as one of Monroe's former homes, its ownership history has been questioned. The Desert Sun reported listing agent David Emerson saying Monroe neither owned the property nor lived there permanently, and may have been an occasional visitor.

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New owner plans to preserve original design

Moran's purchase brings another change for a property that has already undergone several renovations. The Palm Springs designer intends to make the house her own while retaining the architectural features that have survived since its construction.

Moran is particularly pleased about acquiring a property associated with one of her favourite celebrities. Her plans involve restoring the residence without losing the appearance and design that distinguish it from newer houses.

No detailed renovation schedule or estimated expenditure has been disclosed. However, the existing condition of the property gives the new owner several original features to work with, alongside areas that previous owners have already modernised.

David Emerson of Coldwell Banker Realty, who managed the listing and represented Moran in the transaction, told TMZ that properties combining architectural importance with celebrity history were particularly interesting to him.

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Original features remain

The house was designed by Charles Du Bois, an architect associated with desert modernism in Palm Springs. It was constructed by the Alexander Construction Company, which developed numerous homes in the city during the mid-century modern period.

(Picture credit : Airbnb)

Although parts of the residence have changed over the years, its four bathrooms still retain their original design. They feature coloured tiles and vanities in shades including light pink, yellow, and blue.

(Picture credit : Airbnb)

Another surviving element is the semicircular bar. Unlike the kitchen, which has been renovated, the bar remains from the original construction.

Previous owners made improvements to the house without completely changing its earlier appearance. New tile flooring, appliances, and electrical systems were installed, while the kitchen was updated with blue-and-white cabinets and a mosaic-tile backsplash. The kitchen's newer finishes were selected to remain consistent with the property's existing style.

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(Picture credit : Airbnb)

Pool, patio and mountain views

Beyond these original and updated elements, the house contains a living area with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and sliding glass doors. It also has a separate dining space and several areas for entertaining guests.

The glass doors connect the interior to a covered patio and other outdoor facilities. These include a swimming pool, hot tub, and fire pit. The property also offers views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

The property's location is another reason it has attracted attention. Vista Las Palmas became associated with Hollywood personalities who maintained second homes in Palm Springs. Elvis Presley and Peter Lawford were among the celebrities linked to the neighbourhood.