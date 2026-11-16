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Italy fines Meta $887 million over Facebook’s access to Android users’ private photo galleries

Italy fines Meta $887 million over Facebook’s access to Android users’ private photo galleries

A Facebook feature that suggests photos to share has sparked a major privacy dispute in Italy, with regulators questioning whether Android users were adequately informed before granting access to the gallery.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 5:49 PM IST
Italy fines Meta $887 million over Facebook’s access to Android users’ private photo galleries Italy fines Meta ₹8,329 crore over Facebook’s access to Android users’ photo galleries.

Your phone gallery can contain photographs and videos that you may never intend to share on social media. But could an app access that collection through a permission request without clearly explaining why it needs it? This is the question behind Italy’s €805 million (approximately ₹8,329 crore) penalty against Meta on Saturday, November 14.

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According to a CTV News report by The Associated Press, the country’s Data Protection Authority has found that Facebook’s Android app accessed users’ photographs, videos and related metadata through a gallery-suggestion feature without obtaining specific consent or adequately informing them. The decision concerns a feature available since 2023 and highlights how social media platforms seek access to personal information stored on smartphones.

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What allowed Facebook to access users’ photo galleries?

According to Italy’s regulator, Facebook requested gallery access through a single Android permission covering multiple app functions with different purposes. A generic notification asking users to enable additional features did not clearly explain that it also authorised gallery suggestions. The feature was also enabled by default.

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As per Italy’s Data Protection Authority, the permission could allow the app to read the device’s entire photo archive, including related metadata. However, it noted that neither users nor the authority could verify exactly which information was used. Around 20 million Android users in Italy could have been affected. The investigation began in July 2025 following a complaint from the Bolzano Consumer Protection Centre.

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Meta plans to appeal Italy’s €805 million penalty

As per the report, the fine was imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited. The regulator considered the number of potentially affected users, the duration of the violation, a previous order against Meta in 2019 and the company’s limited cooperation during the investigation. The penalty amounts to around 0.47% of the group’s global turnover.

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Meta has strongly disagreed with the regulator’s findings and said it will appeal the decision, calling the fine disproportionate. In a statement quoted by Reuters, a company spokesperson said the feature works only after users grant permission on their devices, adding that they can change that permission at any time through their settings.

Italy has given Meta 60 days to seek separate consent and keep the feature disabled by default, including for users who have already granted general gallery access. Meta must report its initial steps within 30 days and the measures adopted within 90 days.

The investigation did not examine whether gallery content was used to train AI models, which Meta denies. Italy’s regulator has reserved the right to investigate separately a newer cloud-based gallery-processing feature introduced in 2026.

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 5:49 PM IST
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