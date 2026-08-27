Nepal flash floods: Citizens from India, US, UK, Canada, Australia, other nations go missing in catastrophe

Apart from India, here’s a list of countries that lost their citizens:

Australia – As many as 34 Australians were reported missing, and efforts are underway to locate them, according to Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

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US – At least 47 US citizens have gone missing, as per the Associated Press.

Britain – According to AP, 33 British citizens have gone missing.

Canada – According to a spokesperson for Nepal's embassy in Canada as many as 24 Canadians have gone missing.

Malaysia – The Malaysian embassy said it has lost contact with at least 11 citizens.

South Korea – The country’s foreign ministry said that nine South Koreans working in a hydropower plant were missing and 10 more were stranded.

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Japan – The Japanese embassy was unable to establish contact with five of its citizens.

AID FOR NEPAL

Multiple countries and organisations are providing cash, relief supplies and other assistance to Nepal:

China has coordinated emergency supplies and cash assistance, while the European Union is prepared to offer further help.

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India has sent 10 metric tons of disaster-relief supplies. These include temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, the Indian foreign ministry stated.

South Korea will deploy a team of police, emergency services and foreign ministry officials to Kathmandu, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

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The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is releasing 1 million Swiss francs, equivalent to $1.24 million, in emergency funding to support the Nepal Red Cross Society's flood response.

The United States is sending a disaster response adviser and providing $500,000, the State Department announced.

The World Health Organization has dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents, WHO Nepal said on X.