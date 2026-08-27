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Nepal flash floods: Citizens from India, US, UK, Canada, Australia, other nations go missing in catastrophe

Nepal flash floods: Citizens from India, US, UK, Canada, Australia, other nations go missing in catastrophe

Nepal flash floods: According to Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, nearly 300 Indian tourists were among the thousands who have gone missing after the flash floods.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 12:49 PM IST
Nepal flash floods: Citizens from India, US, UK, Canada, Australia, other nations go missing in catastrophe Nepal flash floods: Districts in the Himalayan country inundated

Nepal flash floods: Multiple countries lost their citizens in the catastrophic flood in the ​Himalayan nation, leading to up to 1,500 missing people, including over 300 people from India. Multiple countries have also sent relief and reinforcements to Nepal.

According to Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, nearly 300 Indian tourists were among the thousands who have gone missing after the flash floods wreaked havoc across three Nepali districts. Khanal also confirmed that 160 people have died, and thousands have lost their homes. He said Nepal is still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster.

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Apart from India, here’s a list of countries that lost their citizens:

Australia – As many as 34 Australians were reported missing, and efforts are underway to locate them, according to Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

MUST READ | Nepal flash floods: 21 Indian tourists rescued so far, over 160 bodies recovered - Top developments

US – At least 47 US citizens have gone missing, as per the Associated Press.

Britain – According to AP, 33 British citizens have gone missing.

Canada – According to a spokesperson for Nepal's embassy in Canada as many as 24 Canadians have gone missing.

Malaysia – The Malaysian embassy said it has lost contact with at least 11 citizens.

South Korea – The country’s foreign ministry said that nine South Koreans working in a hydropower plant were missing and 10 more were stranded.

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Japan – The Japanese embassy was unable to establish contact with five of its citizens.

AID FOR NEPAL

Multiple countries and organisations are providing cash, relief supplies and other assistance to Nepal:

China has coordinated emergency supplies and cash assistance, while the European Union is prepared to offer further help.

DON'T MISS | Nepal flood: 77 Isha Foundation Kailash pilgrims out of contact, were at Tibet immigration centre

India has sent 10 metric tons of disaster-relief supplies. These include temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, the Indian foreign ministry stated.

South Korea will deploy a team of police, emergency services and foreign ministry officials to Kathmandu, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

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The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is releasing 1 million Swiss francs, equivalent to $1.24 million, in emergency funding to support the Nepal Red Cross Society's flood response.

The United States is sending a disaster response adviser and providing $500,000, the State Department announced.

The World Health Organization has dispatched essential emergency medical supplies, including medicines and multipurpose tents, WHO Nepal said on X.

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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 12:48 PM IST
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