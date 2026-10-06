Russia Plague alert: Second death allegedly reported, WHO says no cases recorded

The first death involved Darya Shipilova, a laboratory employee at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute. She died on October 2 after developing severe pneumonia of unexplained origin. Shipilova had worked at an institute that studies dangerous pathogens, including Yersinia pestis, the bacterium responsible for plague.

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The Daily Mail reported that hundreds of people who may have come into contact with Shipilova were placed under observation. It also cited Russian media reports alleging that a second patient had died at an infectious-diseases hospital in the region.

However, the reported second plague death has not been independently confirmed by Russian health authorities or the World Health Organisation (WHO).

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Russia’s consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has repeatedly rejected claims of a confirmed plague outbreak. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the agency said extensive testing had found no infectious disease among contacts of the deceased laboratory worker and no plague microorganisms linked to her work.

The WHO also said Russian authorities had informed the organisation that no plague cases had been recorded in Irkutsk. According to Reuters, Russian authorities said people who had been in contact with the deceased had been identified, and tests for dangerous infectious pathogens were negative.

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The reports have nevertheless triggered concern because of the nature of Shipilova’s workplace and the use of quarantine measures in the region. Local reports have also described people wearing protective equipment and heightened precautions around medical facilities.

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The Kremlin has urged the public to rely on official information rather than rumours and speculation. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the situation was being handled by Russia’s health authorities.

The WHO has said the risk to the wider population currently appears low, while experts note that pneumonic plague can be serious but is treatable with antibiotics when detected promptly.