It also did not immediately identify those responsible for the incident.

The development comes against the backdrop of mounting security concerns in Saudi Arabia following a series of attacks targeting the kingdom's strategic and commercial infrastructure.

Yemen conflict intensifies

The Houthis, who control large parts of western Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, have intensified their campaign against Saudi Arabia since Yemen's civil war reignited in July following the outbreak of the US-Iran war.

The Iran-aligned group has targeted Saudi airports and oil infrastructure, raising concerns about the widening impact of regional hostilities on the kingdom's economic and strategic interests.

The renewed fighting has also significantly altered the situation on the ground in Yemen, where Houthi forces have captured large stretches of territory previously controlled by the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government.

Advertisement

The government, based in the southern port city of Aden, was forced to undertake a major retreat earlier this month following territorial losses.

The developments have added to concerns over the prospects of restoring stability in Yemen, where years of conflict have resulted in a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

Saudi economic infrastructure under pressure

The latest incident follows a series of attacks on prominent commercial and government-linked properties in the Saudi capital.

Earlier this month, a Houthi attack damaged a prominent commercial property housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. No injuries were reported.

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil giant Aramco has also been targeted during the renewed hostilities.

The attacks have heightened concerns over the security of the kingdom's business infrastructure as Riyadh seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil and establish itself as a major international financial and investment hub.