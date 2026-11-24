Bisleri said it produces more than 50,000 batches annually and that no stocks from the affected batch are currently available in the market.

Which Bisleri batch was affected?

According to the company, the FSSAI's sale prohibition applies exclusively to Batch GO 270, manufactured at its Goa plant on September 27, 2025.

Bisleri clarified that its Goa manufacturing facility had not received any direction to suspend operations and that samples from subsequent production had met all applicable FSSAI standards.

“All 143 Bisleri plants remain fully operational with the highest quality standards and complying to FSSAI regulations,” the company said.

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What did the laboratory tests reveal?

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The controversy involved findings related to bromates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

According to Bisleri, the FSSAI clarified on November 23 that bromate levels were found below permissible limits upon retesting the concerned batch sample.

The company said six water samples from the same source had initially cleared testing. However, subsequent retesting found PAHs at 0.144 micrograms per litre in one sample from Batch GO 270.

Another sample from the same batch cleared all testing parameters, according to Bisleri.

The company said it had highlighted discrepancies in the laboratory findings and requested PAH retesting in February 2026. It maintained that no subsequent adverse PAH findings had been reported in samples tested by the FSSAI across its plants.

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“Bisleri will continue to cooperate with FSSAI and defend its position in any proceedings,” the company said.

DO WATCH: FSSAI Action Against Bisleri: Packaged Drinking Water Sample Fails Safety Test

Bisleri warns against misinformation

The packaged drinking water manufacturer also emphasised the importance of accurate public communication in maintaining consumer confidence and trust in regulatory processes.

“Bisleri urges consumers to rely on verified information and disregard misinformation. We shall seek appropriate legal recourse against false and misleading propaganda,” it said.

The company added that its manufacturing process involves 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification system.