The Nifty Midcap 100 declined 1.02%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 shed 0.70%, indicating weakness across market-cap segments.

The broad-based sell-off also resulted in a significant erosion of investor wealth. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by approximately Rs 5.24 lakh crore to Rs 508.94 lakh crore on Monday, compared with Rs 514.18 lakh crore in the previous trading session.

Here's a look at how analysts expects Nifty to resume trading action tomorrow.

Commenting on Nifty, Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research at Kotak Neo said, "On the daily charts, it has formed a long bearish candle, indicating further correction from the current levels. For day traders, 25,500/83,000 would now act as an immediate resistance zone. As long as the market is trading below the same, the correction is likely to continue. On the downside, it could slip to 25,200-25,100/82,000-81,700. On the flip side, above 25,500/83,000, the pullback move could continue to 25,600-25,650/83,500-83,800. The intraday market texture is volatile; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.”

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Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Immediate support is placed at 25,000–25,100, while resistance stands at 25,500–25,600. RSI has cooled off to 66.34, slipping below its average of 75.59, indicating a sharp loss of short-term upward momentum. Derivatives data reflects a cautious setup with PCR dropping to 0.74, highest Call OI concentrated at 25,500–25,700, and highest Put OI placed at 25,300–25,000, while India VIX rose 2.18% to 17.6975. Sustained holding above the 25,000–25,100 support zone will be crucial to prevent deeper corrective pressure."

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking said, "The Nifty witnessed profit-booking after coming close to retesting the 26,000 mark and is likely to find support in the 25,000–25,300 zone. On the upside, the 25,650–25,800 zone is likely to act as an immediate resistance band. We recommend avoiding aggressive fresh exposure amid heightened volatility and using the possible consolidation to selectively accumulate quality stocks. From a sectoral perspective, banking and financials may take a breather following their sharp rally, while other rate-sensitive sectors such as auto and realty are likely to continue offering buying opportunities, alongside the pharma and healthcare basket."