“This is a historic step forward for the gold market,” said WGC CEO David Tait.

How does fractional digital gold ownership work?

The PGI framework enables financial institutions to hold fractional ownership interests in physical gold bars without requiring the underlying bullion to be physically transferred between vaults.

A significant portion of London's bullion trading currently takes place through unallocated gold accounts. Under this arrangement, investors hold contractual claims to gold rather than ownership of specific physical bars.

While unallocated accounts help reduce transaction costs and facilitate trading, they expose investors to counterparty risks associated with the financial institutions maintaining these accounts.

The WGC's new framework seeks to address these limitations while preserving existing bullion market infrastructure. It could potentially improve ownership transparency, settlement efficiency and the use of gold as collateral in financial transactions.

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Digital gold market could reach $170 billion

The development comes amid growing institutional interest in digitally represented physical assets and tokenised financial products.

According to an October 19 report by the World Gold Council and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the digital gold market is currently valued at approximately $45 billion to $55 billion.

The organisations project that the market could expand to between $160 billion and $170 billion by 2031, representing annual growth of around 27% under their base-case scenario.

Tokenised gold also recorded more than $90 billion in spot trading volume during the first quarter of 2026, exceeding the volume recorded throughout 2025, according to the supplied report.

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Regulatory challenges remain

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has sought industry feedback on potential applications of gold tokenisation within wholesale financial markets.

Meanwhile, the WGC is advocating the inclusion of gold under Britain's financial collateral regulations, which could strengthen legal protections during insolvency proceedings and streamline collateral enforcement.

The initiative also comes amid increasing competition from Asian bullion trading hubs, particularly Hong Kong and Singapore.

What does it mean for gold investors?

Fractional digital ownership could make physical gold more versatile as a financial asset, potentially improving liquidity and reducing operational barriers associated with bullion transactions.

However, the framework remains in its trial phase. Wider adoption will depend on robust governance, regulatory clarity and reliable custody arrangements.

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