Greer has maintained that government-backed industrial support has allowed manufacturers in several economies to flood international markets with cheaper products, placing American companies at a competitive disadvantage.

India could face higher tariffs

The proposed tariffs are expected to cover imports from several major US trading partners, including India, China, Japan, South Korea and the EU's 27 member states.

While the duties would apply to most products, certain categories, including steel, aluminium and automobiles, could be exempted from the fresh measures as they already attract tariffs under separate national security provisions.

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Although the final tariff rates have yet to be determined, administration officials have indicated that the proposed duties could broadly mirror those announced by President Donald Trump in 2025, before the US Supreme Court struck down his initial tariffs in February 2026.

According to the WSJ report, countries that have negotiated trade agreements with Washington could see their overall tariff rates aligned with existing commitments.

Japan, South Korea and the EU could face tariffs of 15% or lower, while India and Vietnam may attract higher duties, depending on the terms of their respective trade agreements with Washington.

China likely to face steeper duties

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China is expected to face relatively higher tariffs, reflecting the Trump administration's concerns over the scale of Beijing's industrial subsidies and their impact on global manufacturing and trade.

The proposed framework could also allow Washington to increase tariffs further if industrial overcapacity worsens or trading partners fail to implement policy changes during subsequent negotiations.

The fresh duties could come on top of tariffs announced in July targeting economies accused of failing to prevent imports of goods produced using forced labour.

That measure imposed tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on 60 economies but is currently facing a legal challenge.

DO READ: 'Learn to live with US tariffs': Raghuram Rajan cautions India despite Trump's midterm defeat

Tariff plans amid Nvidia controversy

The anticipated announcement comes amid growing scrutiny of the Trump administration's China policy following allegations that Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence chips were smuggled into the country.

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have raised questions about Washington's approach towards Beijing.

The WSJ also noted that the timing of the USTR announcement could shift attention away from the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and what US authorities knew about the alleged chip smuggling.

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