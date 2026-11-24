Nvidia leads technology sell-off

Nvidia shares fell more than 7%, giving up part of Monday's 31% surge following Huang's return as CEO. His reinstatement had initially eased leadership concerns and triggered a broad-based recovery in semiconductor and AI-related stocks.

However, investors remain cautious about the chipmaker's corporate governance and regulatory challenges.

Tom Hulick, CEO of Strategy Asset Managers, told CNBC's “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday that Huang was probably the right person to lead Nvidia “for now.” However, he added that the company still has “a lot of things to worry about” regarding corporate governance.

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Selling pressure extended across the broader artificial intelligence ecosystem. Shares of Anthropic declined 9%, slipping below their initial public offering (IPO) price and adding to market weakness.

Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices plunged more than 10% each, while Broadcom declined 3%. Oracle shares also fell more than 3%.

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Fresh tariff concerns weigh on sentiment

Adding to investor uncertainty, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was preparing to increase tariffs on dozens of countries, including China, citing people familiar with the plans.

The prospect of fresh trade restrictions has emerged as another concern for investors already navigating heightened volatility across technology stocks.

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Tuesday's weakness followed a spectacular rebound on Monday, when the Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded their strongest trading sessions since April 9, 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced a tariff reprieve.

Monday's gains had reversed part of Friday's steep sell-off, which pushed both the S&P 500 and Dow into correction territory.

ALSO READ: Nvidia shares fall 3.9% after 30% rally: Why Jensen Huang's return has not ended scrutiny

Is the AI investment story losing momentum?

Despite renewed selling, UBS Global Wealth Management remains constructive on the longer-term artificial intelligence investment theme.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said the recent volatility was not “a signal that the structural AI investment story has broken.”

“Cloud growth, rising usage, and continued demand for computing capacity remain supportive,” he said. “But we do expect greater differentiation between established platforms with visible monetization and strong balance sheets, and companies dependent on debt, scarce capacity, or continued speculative growth.”

Investors are increasingly assessing whether AI-related companies can translate substantial capital expenditure into sustainable earnings and justify elevated valuations.

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