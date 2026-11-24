However, Suzlon Energy shares have fallen in the past year, sitting near their 52-week low amid margin pressure, a lower full-year margin outlook and brokerage target cuts.

In Q2 FY27, revenue rose 26% YoY to Rs 4,869 crore and turbine deliveries climbed 26% to 710 MW, but EBITDA stayed nearly flat at Rs 720 crore. EBITDA margin fell from 18.6% to 14.8%, and management trimmed FY27 margin guidance from 17% to 15%–16%.

Suzlon Energy shares slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 33.21 on October 30 this year. The stock has fallen 33.25% in six months and lost 45% in two years.

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In the previous session, Suzlon Energy stock fell over 2% to Rs 37.32 in the current session. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 49,350 crore. The stock trades in the neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone with a RSI of 37.8.

Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Suzlon Energy price targets

Brokerage Axis Capital has a price target of Rs 42 on the stock against the previous targte of Rs 63.

ICICI Securities retained its Buy call but cut its target price to Rs 55 from the earlier Rs 65. Nuvama Institutional Equities has also trimmed its price target on Suzlon to Rs 41 against the previous target of Rs 51.

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JM Financial too has downgraded the stock to Add from Buy while changing its target price to Rs 40 against the earlier Rs 46.

All four brokerages have turned cautious on Suzlon Energy, lowering their respective price targets. ICICI Securities, however, retained its Buy rating, citing attractive valuations. JM Financial highlighted concerns over India's relatively small wind energy market, intensifying competition and Suzlon's dependence on a single product segment. It fixed a price target of Rs 40, valuing the company at 12 times estimated September 2028 EBITDA, equivalent to around 20 times its projected earnings.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.