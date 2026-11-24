The recently proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes transaction has triggered adverse reaction from market participants after the two firms lost a combined Rs 30,707 in market capitalisation. Tata Steel shares plunged 8.16% to Rs 163.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 177.75. It was the top loser on both Sensex and Nifty. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.03 lakh crore.
On similar lines, shares of APL Apollo Tubes tanked 21.39% to close at Rs 1668.15. Market cap of the metal firm crashed to Rs 46,317 crore.