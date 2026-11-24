Investors on the deal

N Jayakumar (Jakes) MD & Group CEO, Prime Securities on social media platform X said the deal lacks even a scintilla of common sense; clouded in complication and complexity, randomly valued assets and a debt-laden group.

Jayakumar termed the deal as patently arbitrary and positively hostile to shareholder interest.

After four decades of being in the Investment Banking space, am a seeing a deal that's so universally panned and slaughtered like this apology of a governance package, called the Tata Steel APL deal! It's so patently arbitrary and positively hostile to shareholder interest (1/n) — n jayakumar (@jakesprime) November 24, 2026

Ajay Rotti, Founder & CEO at Tax Compaas on X said, this could this have been structured more tax-efficiently? Demerger followed by promoter stake acquisition? May be?

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Sums up the structure well. As a one trick pony... I would look for tax in everything! ?? So, Tata Steel moves from 100% ownership of two businesses to 52.38% indirect ownership through APL Apollo while retaining control (assuming open offer goes through). The debt angle is interesting. Seemingly, Tata Steel will use the sale proceeds to retire its own debt. BUT.... APL Apollo takes on acquisition debt which will flow back into Tata Steel's consolidated balance sheet. So, arguably, this is more a restructuring of debt than genuine deleveraging. And the tax issue I see: Tata Steel pays capital gains tax on selling businesses (both slump sale and share sale) in which it continues to retain majority economic interest!!! Could this have been structured more tax-efficiently? Demerger followed by promoter stake acquisition? May be? — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) November 23, 2026

Menaka Doshi a journalist said on X that investors of both Tata Steel and APL Apollo are evidently unhappy with the deal.

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"Also, on the one hand the deal seeks to consolidate the two companies' pipes ++ businesses under Tata Steel's majority control. On the other, Tata Steel is offering an exclusive contract manufacturing commitment to the exiting promoter to set up a new color coated steel facility," said Doshi.

Investors of both Tata Steel and APL Apollo are evidently unhappy with the deal. Leave aside the heavy financial engineering for a moment. LBO of sorts. My interest is in this MoU between Tata Steel and an APL promoter company. For two reasons. Typically, exiting promoters sign a non-compete. Not in this deal. Also, on the one hand the deal seeks to consolidate the two companies' pipes ++ businesses under Tata Steel's majority control. On the other, Tata Steel is offering an exclusive contract manufacturing commitment to the exiting promoter to set up a new color coated steel facility. So, Sanjay Gupta struck a deal for APL Apollo to buy Tata pipes and color coated businesses, then struck a deal to sell his promoter stake in the consolidated and soon-to-be heavily indebted company to Tata and on his way out has struck a third deal to set up a new, private, color coated steel business that will have one customer - Tata. Novel stuff. From the Tata Steel press release. Advertisement November 23, 2026

What is the deal about?