Nvidia shares had surged around 30% on Monday after the company's board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang, who resigned on November 12 following revelations about an extramarital affair.

The announcement triggered a broader global market rally, with the Nasdaq gaining 6.5%. The positive sentiment extended to Asian markets, where Taiwan's Taiex surged 9%, South Korea's Kospi gained 6.3% and Japan's Nikkei advanced 4%.

MUST READ: Trump’s intervention in Huang’s reinstatement raises questions over Nvidia board’s independence: ‘Being run from the White House’

Trump's intervention in Huang's return

US President Donald Trump claimed he personally intervened to persuade Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang, saying he had provided assurances regarding national security concerns.

“I made the deal,” Trump told CNBC.

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Trump said Nvidia's board had sought assurances that Huang did not pose a threat to national security.

“And we gave them assurances, at least with everything we know,” the president said. “We believe he’s fine. He’s absolutely fine.”

Nvidia's board confirmed that it had received “input from senior levels of the United States government” before unanimously approving Huang's return.

Trump's intervention has also drawn attention to his personal financial exposure to Nvidia. According to government financial disclosures cited by the BBC, Trump purchased Nvidia shares worth between $23 million and $86 million over the past two years.

The White House maintains that Trump's investment accounts are managed by third-party institutions rather than the president himself.

Wall Street turns bullish, but risks remain

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Several Wall Street brokerages upgraded Nvidia following Huang's reinstatement, citing renewed confidence in the company's leadership and the broader artificial intelligence investment ecosystem.

“We believe reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang RETURNS Investor CONFIDENCE in the AI trade,” Mizuho analysts wrote in a note on Monday.

However, questions surrounding Nvidia's corporate governance, semiconductor export controls and national security compliance remain unresolved.

US authorities are investigating Alice Huang, whose alleged links to Chinese intelligence have not been publicly established as fact, and Megaspeed, the company where she worked. Questions have also emerged over whether Nvidia chips are reaching China despite US export restrictions.

Congressional scrutiny to continue

Huang is expected to appear before the Senate Banking Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee next week.

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised his reinstatement, calling it “reckless”.

“The reckless decision to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO does not change the fact that Mr. Huang, NVIDIA executives, and the company’s board still owe Congress answers about the company’s compliance with U.S. export controls,” Warren said.

Bank of America also cautioned investors against interpreting Huang's return as the resolution of all outstanding concerns.

“Reinstatement should not be confused with the end of scrutiny,” the brokerage said.

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“We therefore expect elevated attention around governance, China/export controls, customer relationships and compliance to persist even with the CEO question resolved.”

While Huang's return has helped restore investor confidence, Tuesday's decline underscores the continuing uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's governance and regulatory challenges.