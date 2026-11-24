According to a market strategy assessment by brokerage JM Financial, attractive largecap valuations and a shift in global capital away from Asian artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments have also contributed to the renewed interest in Indian equities.

However, the sustainability of these inflows remains uncertain, particularly as renewed enthusiasm around AI stocks, following Nvidia's rally of more than 30%, could influence global capital allocation.

Falling crude oil prices improve India's macro outlook

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A sharp correction in crude oil prices has emerged as a major trigger for the improvement in foreign investor sentiment.

Brent crude prices declined from $117.6 per barrel at the end of October 2026 to $95.8 per barrel by November 15, before easing further to around $88 per barrel.

The decline has reduced concerns over India's oil import bill, domestic inflation and external balances, improving the country's macroeconomic outlook.

Easing geopolitical tensions have provided additional support. The Democratic Party's victory in the US midterm elections has increased pressure on Washington to pursue an end to the Iran conflict, with financial markets interpreting the political developments as a potential reduction in geopolitical escalation risks.

Although the conflict remains unresolved, the moderation in perceived risks has improved sentiment towards oil-importing economies such as India.

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Strong Q2 earnings provide additional support

The return of foreign investors has also coincided with a meaningful recovery in corporate earnings, strengthening the domestic investment outlook.

Nifty 50 companies reported 24.3% year-on-year growth in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) in Q2FY27, significantly exceeding market expectations of 20.6%.

The earnings recovery was relatively broad-based, with 40 of the 50 index constituents reporting year-on-year profit growth. As many as 27 companies recorded earnings growth of more than 20%.

The stronger-than-expected earnings performance has helped improve investor confidence in India's corporate growth prospects, providing an additional trigger for foreign portfolio inflows.

Financial stocks attract $4.6 billion in FII inflows

The November buying spree has been broad-based across sectors, although financial services have emerged as the biggest beneficiary of foreign investments.

Financial stocks attracted approximately $4,576 million in foreign inflows, accounting for 51.1% of total net investments during the first half of November.

Other sectors also witnessed healthy foreign buying. Telecom attracted $804 million, while automobiles received $802 million in inflows. Services and information technology (IT) stocks attracted $692 million and $539 million, respectively.

FMCG companies also witnessed net foreign investments of $323 million.

Overall, 14 of the 16 sectoral categories recorded positive foreign investment flows. Capital goods and chemicals were the only sectors to witness net selling, with outflows of $401 million and $39 million, respectively.

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The spread of investments across banking, automobiles, telecom, IT, services and FMCG suggests that the FII comeback is not limited to a handful of sectors but reflects a broader improvement in appetite for Indian equities.

Will FII buying momentum sustain?

The combination of lower crude oil prices, easing geopolitical concerns, improving corporate earnings and attractive largecap valuations has strengthened the case for renewed foreign investment in Indian equities.

The scale of November's inflows, which have more than compensated for the September-October sell-off, signals a meaningful shift in foreign investor positioning.

However, the sustainability of this trend will depend on how global risk appetite evolves. Renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks, particularly following Nvidia's sharp rally and developments surrounding its leadership, could once again redirect global capital towards Asian AI-related investments.