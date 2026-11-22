Participants included Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Panama President José Raúl Mulino, Ecuador Acting President María José Pinto, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis, Guyana Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips and British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley. Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Víctor Bisonó and Association of Caribbean States Secretary General Noemí Espinoza also attended, with World Governments Summit Organization Managing Director Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan moderating the session.

Abinader opened the Dialogue by outlining his country’s push to serve as a bridge linking Latin America and the Caribbean with the Middle East, while stressing the need to keep work moving between summits. “We are committed to organising this Dialogue every year and working throughout the year to ensure it delivers tangible results,” he said. He pointed to logistics, free zones, trade, hospitality and tourism as priority areas, citing the partnership with DP World and the Caucedo Port development project as examples that modernize infrastructure and create jobs, and voiced his hope to establish a direct Emirates flight between Dubai and the Dominican Republic.

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Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed greetings from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and urged leaders to shift from broad discussions to concrete execution. “We believe the next phase requires us to move from dialogue to action, from identifying opportunities to implementing projects, and from bilateral cooperation to building broader partnerships that connect our two regions,” he said.

He added: “We therefore look forward to the World Governments Summit Dialogue in Latin America and the Caribbean identifying clear shared priorities, tasking our relevant teams with following them up, and translating them into initiatives and partnerships with tangible economic and development impact.”

He highlighted the role of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, pointed to DP World’s expansion of Caucedo Port and its free zone, named renewable energy, food security, technology, infrastructure and water security as promising sectors, and noted the upcoming 2026 United Nations Water Conference co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal.

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Other leaders emphasised long-term planning, institution building and climate resilience during the session.

Mulino said building a sustainable future requires responsible decisions beyond short-term gains, pointing to Panama’s efforts on public finances, institutional modernization, digital transformation, human capital and an integrated ecosystem around its canal, ports, logistics and energy.

Pinto said turning natural wealth into lasting value requires responsible resource management, citing Ecuador’s Growth Agenda 2040 and stressing the need to convert resources into knowledge, innovation and productivity.

Davis extended greetings to UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, called for practical outcomes, stronger international law and modernized global institutions, and urged that climate finance reach risk-exposed countries and communities.

Phillips called for collective action on climate change, food and energy security, digital transformation, trade and investment, alongside new partnership mechanisms, knowledge exchange, responsive government technology and the rule of law.

Al Sharhan said the Dialogue helps governments align visions and direct partnerships toward priorities that lift economies and communities. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan also renewed an invitation to participating leaders to attend the World Governments Summit in Dubai in February 2027.

Organized by the World Governments Summit Organization with the Government of the Dominican Republic and the Center for Public Policy Analysis, the Dialogue brought together heads of state and government, more than 70 speakers, representatives from over 30 countries and more than 120 private sector companies and institutions.