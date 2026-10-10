US midterms 2026: Why a Democratic House may not ease Trump's tariff pressure on India

For India, this suggests that the outcome of the US midterms may not, by itself, resolve uncertainty over market access and trade costs.

Why a Democratic House may not change tariff policy

Jefferies expects Democrats to be favoured to win the House, citing historical trends in which the sitting president's party lost House seats in 18 of the 20 midterm elections since World War II. However, the brokerage believes that a change in congressional control would have limited direct influence on the administration's tariff decisions.

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A Democratic-controlled House could hold hearings on the impact of tariffs on consumer prices and scrutinise the administration's trade measures. However, Jefferies does not expect Congress to enact legislation that materially reduces tariffs.

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The report also notes that Trump's foreign-policy actions and international investment agreements can largely proceed without fresh congressional approval. Consequently, a divided Washington could produce more political confrontation without necessarily delivering a fundamental shift in trade policy.

India's Russian oil trade adds another layer of uncertainty

India's exposure extends beyond conventional import duties. Jefferies highlights legislation signed by Trump on September 18 that allows him to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, a group led by China and India. The report says most measures under the legislation were due within 30 days.

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This creates an additional source of uncertainty for India's energy trade with Russia. However, the report does not establish whether, or to what extent, specific tariffs would ultimately be imposed on Indian goods under this provision.

The distinction matters because the potential use of tariffs linked to Russian energy purchases involves a different policy mechanism from broader US import duties.

What should Indian businesses watch?

For Indian exporters, the key issue is whether tariff policy changes in practice, rather than which party controls the House. Continued uncertainty could complicate pricing, supply-chain decisions and investment planning for businesses dependent on the US market.

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Jefferies expects geopolitical volatility and tariff-related announcements to continue under divided government. Its outlook suggests that the midterms may change the political debate around tariffs without necessarily curbing the President's ability to use them.

For India, therefore, a Democratic House should not automatically be interpreted as a turning point in US trade relations. Any meaningful relief would depend on actual executive decisions, negotiations and changes to the applicable tariff measures—not simply the election result.

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