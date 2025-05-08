'Leave the country or take shelter': US consulate tells its citizens in Lahore after air defence system neutralised

Amid rising security concerns in Pakistan, the US Consulate in Lahore has issued a security alert for American citizens in and around the city, citing reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions.

In a directive issued on Tuesday, the consulate instructed its personnel to shelter in place and urged US nationals to either avoid travel to Lahore, leave the city, or find secure shelter immediately.

Advertisement

Official notification and safety guidance

The advisory stated: “Due to reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore, the US Consulate General has directed all its Consulate personnel to shelter-in-place.”

While the alert did not specify the origin or intent behind the drone activity, the rare shelter-in-place order reflects serious concern over aerial security threats in the region.

US citizens currently in Lahore or nearby areas are being advised to:

Monitor local news and consulate updates

Avoid large gatherings or public areas

Ensure personal safety and remain indoors if possible

Maintain communication with family or consular officials

Tensions rise amid regional instability

The advisory comes at a time of heightened tension in the region, particularly following India’s Operation Sindoor and Pakistan’s subsequent responses.