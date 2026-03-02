‘US will conclude Operation Epic Fury on President Trump’s 'America First' terms’: Pete Hegseth 

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on March 2said the United States would finish the war with Iran on its own terms as the military launched what he described as the “most lethal and precise air power campaign in history”.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Hegseth said the Iranian regime had waged a “savage, one-sided war against America” for nearly five decades.

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“For 47 long years, the Iranian regime has targeted Americans through the blood of our people — car bombs in Beirut, rocket attacks on our ships, murders at our embassies, roadside bombs in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said.

“We didn’t start this war, but under president Donald Trump, we are finishing it.”

'Most lethal air power campaign in history'

Hegseth said the US is carrying out a massive military offensive Operation Epic Fury, involving stealth bombers, fighter jets, drones and missiles.

“America, regardless of what so-called international institutions say, is unleashing the most lethal and precise air power campaign in history — B-2s, fighters, drones, missiles and classified effects — all on our terms and with maximum authority,” he said.

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According to US General Dan Caine, the operation struck more than 1,000 targets across Iran within the first 24 hours.

The assault involved over 100 aircraft launched from both land and sea, following what Caine described as a trigger strike carried out by Israel. The coordinated attack marked a sharp escalation in the broader conflict with Iran.

Targets: missiles, navy and nuclear programme

Hegseth said the US campaign was focused on crippling Iran’s military capabilities.

“Our intelligence is laser-focused,” he said.

The key objectives include:

Destroying Iranian offensive missile systems

Eliminating missile production facilities

Disabling naval capabilities

Preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons

“We’re hitting them surgically, overwhelmingly and unapologetically,” he added.

Hegseth argued that Iran had been developing advanced missiles and drones to create a conventional shield for its nuclear ambitions.

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“They had a conventional gun to our head as they tried to lie their way to a nuclear bomb,” he said.

'Not another endless war'

Addressing criticism that the campaign contradicts Trump’s pledge to avoid foreign conflicts, Hegseth rejected comparisons with past US wars.

“This is not Iraq. This is not endless. I was there for both,” he said. “Our generation knows better, and so does this president.”

He also said the United States would conclude the operation “on America First conditions of President Trump’s choosing — nobody else’s.”

Regional allies join defence effort

General Caine said several US partners in West Asia had joined the fight as Iranian drone threats intensified. Air defence systems from Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia helped intercept unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the region.

“The defence of the region is not ours alone. As the threat grew, our partners surged in beside us,” Caine said.

During the briefing, Hegseth also confirmed that a fourth US service member had been killed during Iranian counterattacks.

“War is hell and always will be,” he said. “Our grateful nation honors the four Americans we have lost thus far and those injured — the absolute best of America.”

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The defence secretary warned that Iran retains long-range strike capabilities, adding that the conflict would not end quickly. “This is a large and complex battle space,” Hegseth said. “It will not be resolved overnight.”