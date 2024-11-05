'#VoteCauseICant': Why can't singing sensation Rihanna vote in US elections?

Barbadian superstar Rihanna may not be casting her vote on Tuesday, November 5, as she was born in Barbados and is not a citizen of the United States. She is thus not eligible to vote in the U.S. elections. However, she’s not staying silent about her political beliefs.

In a playful Instagram video, the music icon humorously remarked that she was “trying to sneak into the polls with my son’s passport,” encouraging American citizens to ensure their votes count.

Rihanna, who recently performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in India, has expressed her support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. In her Instagram reel, Rihanna, known for her hit "Diamonds," used the hashtag “#VoteCauseICant,” voicing her frustration over not being able to participate in the electoral process. She emphasised the importance of voting, stating, “When protecting p****** and firing p****** can happen all in one vote.”

Her support for Harris appears to be further signalled by the hashtag “#TanSuitSeason,” referring to a notable fashion choice of Harris during the Democratic National Convention, which sparked conversation and became a defining moment for her campaign style.

So why can't Rihanna participate in the election? The singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados, has not changed her citizenship since moving to the United States in 2005. As a result, she is ineligible to vote in U.S. elections. Meanwhile, her partner A$AP Rocky and their two children, 2-year-old RZA and a year-old Riot, are U.S. citizens, underscoring a significant divide in her ability to vote.

Rihanna is one of many celebrities rallying behind Kamala Harris this election cycle. Others, including Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, have also made appearances at Harris's campaign rallies, showcasing a star-studded endorsement roster that includes Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, John Legend, Harrison Ford, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, and Demi Lovato, all of whom have thrown their support behind the vice president's candidacy.