Nasscom cuts IT export growth forecast to 8-10 pc for 2016-17

PTI | New Delhi
Nasscom cuts IT export growth forecast to 8-10 pc for 2016-17

Global uncertainties like Brexit, post US election dynamics, currency volatility and slowdown in BFSI discretionary spend are all impacting growth, Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar said, adding that the short-term political and economic uncertainties could last over the next two quarters.

 
 

IT spending by banks, securities companies to hit $7.8 bn

Infosys cuts revenue guidance for FY17, Q2 PAT rises 4.95%

Microsoft sells MSN China to Xichuang Technology

BSNL, Microsoft Corporation partner for enterprise business

3,000 Infosys employees to be redeployed post RBS contract loss

TCS top employer in IT industry followed by Infosys

Hiring in IT sector to decline in FY17, says NASSCOM

Eight takeaways from HCL Tech's Q2 earnings

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Friday reported a 16.7 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 2,014 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2016.
Donald Trump's immigration policy will hurt US, not India: IoT inventor

Infosys says seeing client-specific softness after Brexit

Tech tremors: IBM, HP, Oracle & Dell may announce layoffs

HCL Tech June quarter net profit grows 15% to Rs 2,047 cr

HCL Tech's revenues for the reported quarter were up 15.9 per cent to Rs 11,336 crore, from Rs 9,777 crore in the year-ago period, as per US GAAP accounting norms.
'New jobs in FY'17 may be lower than last year'

IT firms needn't panic on Donald Trump: NASSCOM

