BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Global uncertainties like Brexit, post US election dynamics, currency volatility and slowdown in BFSI discretionary spend are all impacting growth, Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar said, adding that the short-term political and economic uncertainties could last over the next two quarters.
IT services firm HCL Technologies on Friday reported a 16.7 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 2,014 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2016.
HCL Tech's revenues for the reported quarter were up 15.9 per cent to Rs 11,336 crore, from Rs 9,777 crore in the year-ago period, as per US GAAP accounting norms.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released