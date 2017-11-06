Airtel updates Rs 349 plan; offers 1.5GB per day instead of 1GB

As the teleco-war enters the second year of its existence, the industry leader Airtel has launched a new offer that will offer Airtel pre-paid customers much more data than what it offered earlier. According to the new plan, Airtel is offering 1.5GB per day data with unlimited local as well as STD calls. The user will also get 3000 text message.

These plans are in direct competition with Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer which were launched earlier this year. The data combo packs offer unlimited calls and messages but with certain thresholds.

Despite the extra data at a similar price point, Airtel still offers the same validity of 28 days with this recharge. However, Reliance Jio is still offering a validity of 70 days with unlimited calls and text messages. Airtel calls are capped at 250 minutes a day or 1000 minutes a week. Any calls beyond this will attract a levy of 10p per minute for Airtel to Airtel calls and 30p per minute for calls made to any other network.The offer can be availed by using Airtel's application.

Recently during Diwali, Reliance Jio had launched a special 100 per cent cashback offer on its Rs 399 plan which ended on before Diwali. Airtel launched its own version of the offer and gave users a full cashback on a recharge of Rs 349.

The recharge gives users 28GB of data for 28 days. However, the company continued the offer post Diwali and is still offering a 100 per cent cashback. The company claims this is a limited period offers and can be terminated at any given instance.

There are certain rules and regulations attached to the purchase. The user will have to make the payment of Rs 349 using Airtel's Payments Bank. Once the recharge is done the entire amount will be deducted from your account. The cashback, however, will not be received instantly.

Airtel will dispatch the entire cashback in seven installments over a period of seven months. The company will offer Rs 50 cashback one month after the recharge is done. Subsequently, the telecom major will release another six cashbacks until the total amount sums up to Rs 350.