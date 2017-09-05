Xiaomi launches Mi A1: Android One smartphone with dual camera for Rs 14,999

Chinese smartphone player, Xiaomi, took the stage to launch the company's first Android One smartphone, A1, in India. The Mi A1 will first launch in India followed by countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle and East Africa and America. The Mi A1 has been created by Xiaomi and Powered by Google and has been priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will go on sale in offline and online retail starting September 12.

Being an Android One device, it runs stock Android and will receive regular software and security updates when released. Running Android Nougat out of the box, it will receive Android O update before the end of 2017. The Android One offers unlimited photo and video storage on the cloud and Google Assistant. The Mi A1 will come with some additional utility apps such as Mi Remote and Mi camera app on the device.

Jon Gold, Global Director of Android Partner Programs, Google, says, "Android One uses pure experience with only a few apps installed. It comes with a lot of storage space. Android One devices will stay ahead of potential threats and is the most secure device in the market. We are tying to make it faster and will be getting regular updates."

The Mi A1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It is 7.7mm thin with a full metal body with rounded edges for better hand feel. Available in three colour variants including black and rose gold, the colours have been designed to be fingerprint resistant. It packs in a 5.5inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Xiaomi has also added Pryolytic graphic sheet that protects the device temperature from going up.

Another highlight of the Mi A1 is the flagship dual camera module at the rear with 12MP + 12MP camera with 2x optical zoom. With different types of dual camera setups in smartphones in the market, Xiaomi uses telephoto lens with wide angle lens where the finer is used for portrait shots and latter for landscape. The company claims this module to be 41 per cent more expensive over the RGB with monochrome setup and compares it with the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and One Plus 5. It also comes with smart beautify and natural colour correction in the camera app. It also comes with a 10V smart power amplifier for sound.

Xiaomi has been really aggressive in India and has launched Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, and Mi Max 2 since January this year. The company enjoys 17 per cent market share at number 2 since it entered India market three years ago.

Watch launch here:

