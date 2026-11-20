The November performance marks a significant improvement over the 3,233 flex-fuel motorcycles sold in October. Sales stood at 2,257 units in September and 2,439 units in August, after 225 units in July, the month the company introduced its first two flex-fuel models.

Hero MotoCorp launched its first flex-fuel motorcycles, the HF Deluxe Flex Fuel and the Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, on June 3. Both are designed to run on higher ethanol blends, offering consumers an alternative to petrol-only vehicles.

One factor working in Hero MotoCorp’s favour is the relatively small price premium attached to the technology. Its flex-fuel motorcycles cost only around 4% more than their petrol counterparts, potentially lowering the barrier to adoption for price-sensitive buyers.

E85, a blend containing 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, is currently available at select fuel stations in Delhi at around Rs 82 per litre. This compares with Rs 102.12 per litre for E20 petrol, translating into a price advantage of approximately 20%.

Advertisement

Around 500 petrol pumps across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur are expected to dispense E85 by the end of 2026, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said at the launch of Maruti Suzuki's flex-fuel WagonR.

Flex-fuel car sales remain a concern

In the passenger vehicle segment, where Maruti Suzuki's WagonR Bioflex is currently the only flex-fuel model on sale, just 20 units have been sold so far, according to VAHAN data.

Priced at Rs 7,23,900 (ex-showroom), the WagonR Bioflex carries a premium of around Rs 85,000 over a comparable petrol variant, making the initial purchase cost significantly higher.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch Toyota’s Innova Hycross flex-fuel model on November 25, which could add another offering to the country’s nascent flex-fuel passenger vehicle market.

Advertisement

For now, however, adoption appears more encouraging in motorcycles, where the modest price premium and lower upfront investment could make it easier for consumers to experiment with alternative fuels.

Flex-fuel outperforms CNG in two-wheelers

The early traction for Hero MotoCorp’s flex-fuel motorcycles is particularly striking when compared with CNG adoption in the two-wheeler market.

Bajaj Auto, currently the only manufacturer selling CNG motorcycles in India, sold 1,191 units in October and just 799 units in the first 20 days of November. In comparison, Hero MotoCorp registered more than 5,000 flex-fuel motorcycles in the same period.

CNG penetration in India’s two-wheeler market stood at just 0.05% in October, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), highlighting the limited acceptance of alternative-fuel technologies in the segment so far.

This contrasts sharply with passenger vehicles, where CNG has gained considerable traction, accounting for 25% of sales in October 2026.

At Maruti Suzuki, CNG vehicles contribute 43% of total sales, while the share stands at 27% for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and 18% for Hyundai Motor India.

The contrasting trends suggest that alternative-fuel adoption in India is evolving differently across vehicle categories, with flex-fuel motorcycles showing early promise even as CNG remains the more established option in passenger vehicles.