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Delhi makes Aadhaar mandatory for EV subsidies under new policy

Delhi makes Aadhaar mandatory for EV subsidies under new policy

The notification specifically cites the need to establish applicants’ identities, prevent fraudulent claims and ensure accurate verification.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 6:10 PM IST
Delhi makes Aadhaar mandatory for EV subsidies under new policyApplicants will have to provide their Aadhaar number and complete OTP-based authentication through the department’s designated online EV incentive portal.

The Delhi government has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for individuals seeking purchase and scrapping incentives under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026, aiming to prevent duplicate and fraudulent claims.

According to a notification issued by the Delhi Transport Department on November 3, applicants will have to provide their Aadhaar number and complete OTP-based authentication through the department’s designated online EV incentive portal.

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The requirement applies to both purchase incentives and scrapping incentives disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The move is likely aimed at tightening verification and plugging potential loopholes in subsidy disbursement. By linking applications to Aadhaar, the government wants to reduce the possibility of duplicate or fraudulent claims and ensure that public funds reach eligible beneficiaries. The notification specifically cites the need to establish applicants’ identities, prevent fraudulent claims and ensure accurate verification.

The notification provides safeguards for applicants who do not yet have an Aadhaar number. Such individuals can apply for Aadhaar enrolment and, until they receive the number, claim benefits by submitting their enrolment ID slip along with one of four documents: a bank or post office passbook with photograph, PAN card, passport or voter ID.

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The Transport Department will also facilitate Aadhaar enrolment through its district offices for beneficiaries who have not yet enrolled.

In cases where OTP or time-based OTP authentication is not possible, applicants may be allowed to establish their identity using a physical Aadhaar letter. Its authenticity will be verified through the QR code printed on the document, with the department required to provide QR code readers at convenient locations.

The notification also directs the department to publicise the Aadhaar requirement and follow the Centre’s prescribed exception-handling mechanism to ensure genuine beneficiaries are not denied incentives.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 6:10 PM IST
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