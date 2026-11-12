Delhi makes Aadhaar mandatory for EV subsidies under new policy

The requirement applies to both purchase incentives and scrapping incentives disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The move is likely aimed at tightening verification and plugging potential loopholes in subsidy disbursement. By linking applications to Aadhaar, the government wants to reduce the possibility of duplicate or fraudulent claims and ensure that public funds reach eligible beneficiaries. The notification specifically cites the need to establish applicants’ identities, prevent fraudulent claims and ensure accurate verification.

The notification provides safeguards for applicants who do not yet have an Aadhaar number. Such individuals can apply for Aadhaar enrolment and, until they receive the number, claim benefits by submitting their enrolment ID slip along with one of four documents: a bank or post office passbook with photograph, PAN card, passport or voter ID.

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The Transport Department will also facilitate Aadhaar enrolment through its district offices for beneficiaries who have not yet enrolled.

In cases where OTP or time-based OTP authentication is not possible, applicants may be allowed to establish their identity using a physical Aadhaar letter. Its authenticity will be verified through the QR code printed on the document, with the department required to provide QR code readers at convenient locations.

The notification also directs the department to publicise the Aadhaar requirement and follow the Centre’s prescribed exception-handling mechanism to ensure genuine beneficiaries are not denied incentives.

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