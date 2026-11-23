Passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 8,06,322 units in the corresponding period last year. Compared with the 2024 festive season, however, sales were up 16.43%, indicating that demand remains well above pre-GST 2.0 levels.

The decline in passenger vehicle sales contrasted with the broader automobile market, which recorded its highest-ever festive retail sales. Total vehicle registrations across categories rose 2.21% year-on-year to 55,25,490 units, compared with 54,05,956 units a year ago.

FADA said passenger vehicle sales were down more than 18% at the Navratri stage, but the deficit narrowed by more than half by the end of the period as demand gathered momentum around Dhanteras and Diwali. The overall automobile market, initially in negative territory, also moved into positive growth.

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Electric vehicle (EV) retail sales, meanwhile, rose sharply, up 52.62% year-on-year to 5,09,667 units and crossing the five-lakh mark for the first time. Electric passenger vehicle sales grew 72.91% to 52,104 units, from 30,133 units a year earlier. Electric two-wheeler sales rose 61.10% to 3,30,846 units, while electric commercial vehicle registrations more than doubled to 6,387 units. Overall EV retail sales were up 67.55% from the 2024 festive season.

Two-wheelers, the largest segment by volume, grew 3.67% to 43,13,276 units. Commercial vehicle sales rose 7.13% to 1,55,761 units, three-wheeler registrations increased 5.32% to 1,93,576 units, and tractor sales grew 2.24% to 1,03,809 units.

The data was compiled from 1,468 of the country's 1,469 regional transport offices (RTOs).

FADA President Sai Giridhar said festive retail sales had hit a new record despite the high base, adding that a healthy pipeline of festive bookings was still converting into passenger vehicle deliveries.