The report cites EY's estimate that GenAI could transform 38 million Indian jobs by 2030, while Bain & Company projects an AI talent shortfall of one million people by 2027.

Specialised AI skills gain traction

Indian learners are increasingly moving beyond foundational AI knowledge towards specialised and practical applications.

AI security enrolments surged 296% year-on-year, followed by agentic workflows at 238% and generative AI at 125%. Overall AI course enrolments increased 57%, while AI micro-credential enrolments rose 181%, significantly exceeding global growth of 122%.

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The shift towards specialised learning could create career opportunities in AI security, workflow automation, machine learning, large language model applications and enterprise AI integration.

“India has the scale and ambition to become a global hub for AI talent, building capabilities that serve both our economy and the world,” said Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.

“India leads the world in AI learning on Coursera. Building on this momentum means deepening specialist and domain-specific AI expertise while strengthening the human skills that give our workforce a competitive edge. Investing in both will be essential to turning AI adoption into productivity and growth.”

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India's AI workforce transformation: Key numbers

Indicator Figures Indian jobs potentially transformed by GenAI by 2030 38 million Projected AI talent shortfall by 2027 1 million GenAI enrolments per minute in 2025 6 GenAI enrolments per minute in 2026 12 Overall AI course enrolment growth 57% AI micro-credential enrolment growth 181% Global AI micro-credential enrolment growth 122% India's global AI-Human Skills Synergy ranking 40th India's Asia Pacific ranking 12th

Source: Coursera Global Skills Report 2026, EY, Bain & Company.

Human skills remain a concern

Despite accelerating AI learning, India ranks 40th among 98 countries globally and 12th in Asia Pacific in Coursera's new AI-Human Skills Synergy Index.

Critical thinking enrolments in India increased 65%, compared with 107% globally. Complex problem-solving grew 55%, against 126% globally, while innovation enrolments rose 62%, compared with 74% worldwide.

These gaps highlight the importance of developing independent judgment, analytical capabilities and decision-making skills alongside technical proficiency.

Human skills: India versus global enrolment growth

Human skill India Global Gap (percentage points) Critical thinking 65% Advertisement 107% 42 Complex problem-solving 55% 126% 71 Innovation 62% 74% 12

Source: Coursera Global Skills Report 2026.

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What should working professionals learn?

Coursera identifies generative AI, AI agents, machine learning foundations, large language model applications and prompting among India's trending technical skills.

Complementary human capabilities include ethics and governance, communication, critical thinking, stakeholder management and leadership.

For working professionals, combining industry-specific expertise with AI capabilities could become increasingly important for career advancement and adapting to changing job responsibilities.

The projected transformation of 38 million jobs does not necessarily imply equivalent job losses. Instead, it points towards changing roles, evolving responsibilities and growing reskilling requirements.

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