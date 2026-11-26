Leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), detained the trio before handing them over to the police.

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The three were subsequently taken to Mohammadpur Police Station. Sub-Inspector Masudur Rahman, the station’s duty officer, said police were preparing to produce them before a court. Initial reports indicated that authorities were checking the circumstances surrounding the detention and the cases under which they could be formally arrested.

However, BSS later reported that a court placed all three accused on a three-day remand in a case registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Mohammadpur Police Station. According to the case documents cited by the agency, activists of the banned Awami League, Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League allegedly brought out a procession near Lalmatia Women’s College shortly before the incident.

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The arrests come at a politically sensitive time for Bangladesh, with security being tightened amid concerns over possible unrest surrounding Hasina’s planned return. The former prime minister has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka in August 2024, following a student-led uprising that ended her government’s 15-year rule.

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The BNP-led government has deployed 108 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh across several districts. Of these, 56 have been deployed in Gopalganj, Hasina’s home district, as authorities prepare for possible security challenges.

Bangladesh has witnessed incidents of violence in recent weeks, including arson attacks targeting trains, buses and banks. Police have blamed activists associated with the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for some of the incidents.

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The Awami League’s political activities have been banned, and its online mobilisation for a nationwide shutdown on November 29 and 30 has raised further concerns about potential unrest.