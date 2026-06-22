Renault India begins exports of Duster; targets €2 bn worth annual vehicle and component shipments by 2030 

Renault India, the wholly owned subsidiary of the French carmaker Renault Group, has begun exports of the all-new Duster, with a first shipment of 750 vehicles departing from Chennai to South Africa. The shipment marks the beginning of Renault India’s export programme for the new Duster, with additional international markets planned in the coming months.

This milestone underscores the growing role of India within Renault Group’s global manufacturing and export network. It also reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen India’s position as a key hub for manufacturing, engineering, and exports.

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“The start of exports of the all-new Duster is an important moment for Renault India and a strong validation of the quality, capabilities, and competitiveness of our operations in Chennai. It reflects the progress we have made in building India into an integral part of Renault’s global industrial footprint,” said Stephane Deblaise, CEO of Renault Group India.

The French carmaker is eyeing annual vehicle and component exports worth 2 billion euros from India by 2030.

“India possesses all the fundamentals required to emerge as a leading automotive export hub: world-class manufacturing capabilities, engineering talent, scale and a rapidly evolving logistics ecosystem. As Renault continues to expand its international footprint, India will play an increasingly strategic role in our future plans. We remain committed to contributing to the country’s manufacturing ambitions and are working towards our objective of generating €2 billion in annual exports from India by 2030,” Deblaise added.

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The new Duster is the first Renault vehicle in India to be built on the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), a flexible architecture designed to support multiple powertrain technologies. It has also secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across all variants and powertrains, further reinforcing its readiness for both domestic and global markets.

Renault plans to ramp up its presence in India by expanding its portfolio to seven models by the end of the decade.