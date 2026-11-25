Tamil Nadu is central to Royal Enfield's global operations, with four manufacturing facilities, its headquarters and technical centre located in the state. The company's electric mobility brand, Flying Flea, also operates an EV innovation lab and manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal.

The investment comes as Royal Enfield steps up its electric mobility ambitions. The company recently launched the Flying Flea C6, its first electric motorcycle, in India, Europe and the UK. The dedicated electric mobility brand is positioned as a combination of the company's design heritage and advanced technology.

The latest commitment builds on Royal Enfield's February 2026 announcement of a ₹958-crore investment in brownfield capacity expansion at its Cheyyar facility in Tamil Nadu. The expansion is expected to increase the company's total annual production capacity to two million motorcycles.

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B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield, said Tamil Nadu had been the company's home and the anchor for its engineering and manufacturing operations for several decades. He said the latest investment reflected its commitment to the state's automotive ecosystem and its vision for electric mobility.

Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, has previously signed investment MoUs with the Tamil Nadu government in January 2024, January 2019 and May 2012.