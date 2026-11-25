Ratings on Indian exchanges

Elara set an Rs 2,380 target price for recently listed NSE, based on 45x estimated December 2028 core profit after tax (PAT), along with cash and its NSDL stake. It said NSE had the deepest liquidity moat but the slowest earnings growth, with core PAT expected to record a 15 per cent CAGR.

BSE received a target price of Rs 4,635, based on a multiple of 40x, with core PAT projected to grow at 29 per cent as expansion in the premium-to-notional ratio (P/N ratio) replaces market-share gains as the growth driver. MCX was assigned a target price of Rs 4,230, based on 45x earnings.

Advertisement

Elara said rising client participation and traction in mini contracts could help MCX deliver positive volume-growth surprises. A revival in foreign portfolio investor inflows into Indian equities could lead to upgrades to Elara's equity estimates. A rebound in bullion prices amid an unwinding of the artificial intelligence trade could similarly support an upgrade to its MCX estimates.



Equity derivatives growth moderates

After SEBI limited each exchange to one weekly index product from November 2024, the number of people who had traded equity derivatives at least once in the preceding 12 months fell to 8.5 million in August 2026 from 10.8 million in August 2024.

In weekly Sensex options, BSE held about 50 per cent of the combined Sensex and Nifty notional average daily turnover in the first half of FY27, but about 37 per cent of ADPT. BSE captured 68.1 per cent of the combined Nifty and Sensex ADPT on Thursdays, while NSE held 86 per cent on Tuesdays.

Advertisement

Elara expects the premium market-share gap to narrow as the Sensex P/N ratio expands from a 40 per cent discount to the Nifty in the first half of FY27. The industry P/N is projected to rise to 21 basis points by FY29 from 17 basis points in FY26 as traders move away from hero-zero contracts.



Commodity derivatives normalise

MCX's options ADPT nearly doubled year-on-year to Rs 651 crore in FY26 amid higher participation, rising bullion prices and energy-price volatility. Gold and silver prices on COMEX rose 65 per cent and 142 per cent, respectively, in 2025, with bullion accounting for about 78 per cent of MCX's futures turnover.

In the second quarter of FY27, futures turnover fell about 31 per cent from its fourth-quarter FY26 peak as bullion eased, although mini contracts provided some offset. Options ADPT declined only about 4 per cent, with energy contracts contributing 69%.

Elara expects MCX's options ADPT growth to remain above that of equity options. Only 2.1 million client codes traded on MCX in FY26, compared with 8.5 million equity derivatives participants, indicating a larger addressable market.



Blanket retail restrictions unlikely

Elara said SEBI's measures since 2024 had focused on position sizes and leverage rather than blanket participation curbs. Equity-options notional turnover growth slowed to 5.2 per cent in FY26 from 18.9 per cent in FY25, while ADPT growth eased to 8 per cent from 12 per cent.

Advertisement

Retail investors' share of NSE equity derivatives turnover fell to about 26 per cent from around 30 per cent in FY24, though P/N expansion provided some cushion. As futures and options losses were concentrated among the top 3.5 per cent of loss-makers, Elara does not expect structural retail restrictions, although BSE remains the most exposed to further curbs.