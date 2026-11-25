The strong sales were recorded during the launch weekend of Floris, the first residential phase of Brigade Autograph, a 40-acre premium mixed-use lifestyle township on Whitefield-Kadugodi Main Road in East Bengaluru. The project is being developed as a joint venture between Brigade Group and Krishna Priya Estates. Floris comprises premium residences spread across five towers, each with 49 floors.

Brigade Autograph has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 12,000 crore, comprising approximately 8 million square feet of commercial and residential saleable area. The development will be launched in multiple phases over the coming quarters. Following the response to the first phase, the company said it would advance the launch of future phases amid continuing demand.

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The integrated township is planned to bring together residential, commercial, hospitality, retail and healthcare developments. Its proposed components include World Trade Center Bengaluru-Whitefield, Hyatt Regency, Orion Mall and a proposed hospital.

Separately, Brigade Group acquired a 2.25-acre land parcel in Secunderabad through an outright purchase for Rs 180 crore. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on the site, which has an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,000 crore. The sale deed registration for the acquisition has been completed.

The land parcel is located between MG Road and Necklace Road in Secunderabad. Brigade said the location benefits from established social and commercial infrastructure and connectivity to key parts of Hyderabad. The proposed development will cater to demand for premium homes with contemporary architecture and modern amenities.

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Commenting on the acquisition, Amar Mysore, Executive Director of Brigade Enterprises, said, "Hyderabad continues to be a key growth market for Brigade, and this acquisition further strengthens our presence in the city." He added that the company would continue to focus on strategically located land parcels with strong development potential and long-term value creation.