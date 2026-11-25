Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity, Currency and Rate Derivatives at Kotak Neo, said crude oil was beginning to look substantially oversold, with the pace of its decline showing signs of moderation.

"Crude oil is beginning to look substantially oversold. Interestingly, the pace of its decline appears to be moderating even as broader markets remain under pressure," he said.

Banerjee noted that Brent's recovery from around $88 to $91 highlighted the continuing influence of geopolitical risks around the Strait of Hormuz.

"Nevertheless, evidence of an emerging global supply surplus and concerns about weaker demand remain important headwinds. For Brent, we see immediate support around $88 and resistance near $92," he added.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the recent decline in crude oil prices below $90 a barrel offered some relief to oil-importing economies such as India. However, he cautioned against interpreting the decline as the beginning of a sustained downward trend.

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"Crude oil is about 22 per cent below its late-October peak of over $117 per barrel and has recently slipped below $90 for the first time since August. The decline comes as crude flows from the Gulf approach pre-war levels and the war premium eases amid US-Iran talks. For India, lower oil prices could ease the import bill, support the rupee and help moderate inflation. This may reduce pressure on the RBI to raise interest rates again in December, following October's CPI inflation of 6.09 per cent," Singh also said.

"However, the talks remain unresolved and Houthi attacks have continued. Therefore, crude oil slipping below $80 a barrel is not yet a base-case assumption, and the recent decline does not necessarily signal a sustained downward trend," he further stated.

