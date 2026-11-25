The film’s advance booking collections have reached ₹61.19 crore, including blocked seats, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. Excluding blocked seats, the gross advance collection stands at ₹53.01 crore. The film added ₹7.72 crore to its advance booking total since November 24, marking a 14% increase.

READ THIS: Spider-Man's ₹72.5 crore, Endgame's ₹65 crore: Can Avengers: Doomsday set a new India record on 17 December?

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking day 1

The film’s opening day, December 17, has emerged as the biggest contributor to advance sales, with bookings worth ₹25.94 crore. Friday, December 18, has recorded ₹13.01 crore, while Saturday, December 19, has generated ₹12.57 crore. Sunday, December 20, has registered advance bookings worth ₹9.68 crore.

The English-language version is dominating ticket sales, contributing ₹51.36 crore, or approximately 84% of the total gross advance bookings. The film is also expected to reach audiences through Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions, expanding its reach across the Indian market.

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Final trailer boosts audience interest

The latest surge in bookings comes after the release of the film’s final trailer, which reportedly attracted 563 million views within its first 24 hours. The trailer’s massive digital reach has further strengthened interest in the film ahead of its December release.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together superheroes from different corners of the Marvel universe, including the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four. The film introduces a major threat in Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the MCU in a different role after playing Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man.

The ensemble cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, alongside several other returning Marvel stars.

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Can Avengers: Doomsday reach Rs 100 crore in advance sales?

With advance bookings opening well ahead of its theatrical debut, the film is now eyeing the ₹100 crore milestone in advance sales in India. Achieving that figure would mark a significant box-office milestone for a Hollywood release in the country.

However, the outcome will depend on ticket sales over the coming weeks, audience response and the film’s performance after release. For now, the combination of extensive superhero crossovers, Robert Downey Jr’s return and the trailer’s online popularity has positioned Avengers: Doomsday as one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year.