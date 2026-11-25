"So we are hearing that and we'll look at how is it that we could do something which can address the concerns of the minority shareholders of APL Apollo and, at the same time, take care of the shareholders of Tata Steel as well. We are listening to it and we are trying to figure out what is it that we can do, which helps address some of these concerns without compromising on the strategic decision," Narendran said.

Narendran said APL Apollo had given no indication that the deal may be deferred or called off, or that the second leg of the deal may be scrapped.

"We, as management, are discussing ourselves, we are discussing with Sanjay Gupta's side and we'll come back as and when we find a solution which addresses these concerns," Narendran said.

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Narendran said Tata Steel had not rushed into the deal without thinking it through. He said APL Apollo was bigger than Tata Steel in the tubes business, while Tata Steel was bigger in colours.

"We have a plan for both these businesses to grow it from the 7-10 million tonne level that we are at today to about 15 million tonnes in the next few years, then there needs to be coherence in our approach to the route to market," he said.

Narendran said the idea was to keep APL Apollo as a separate listed company. He said one of APL Apollo's strengths over the last 15-20 years had been its agility and responsiveness to the steel and tubes markets.

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"We said we wanted to preserve that nimbleness and that agility in the company, rather than put it into a Tata Steel kind of construct, which is a large company with many verticals and many businesses, and make sure that the focus, which was to me, a USP of APL Apollo, is preserved," he said.