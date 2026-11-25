"The promoter of the company, LG Electronics Inc., has conveyed its intention to sell certain Equity Shares held by it for compliance with the requirements of minimum public shareholding applicable to the company," LG Electronics said in an exchange filing.

LG Electronics said up to 13,575,447 equity shares will be sold by December 31, adding that the sale may take place in one or multiple tranches.

Given a strong Q2FY27 print, LG Electronics is confident of achieving its previous guidance of mid-teens revenue growth and achieving early double-digit Ebitda margins in FY27 despite elevated input costs, currency volatility and investments in promotions, analysts noted.

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In a November 7 report, Nuvama noted that while premiumisation stays a key growth driver, Essential Series is emerging as the second growth engine with LGEL’s focus on expanding its exports.

"Furthermore, ramp-up of Sri City and foray into Vehicle Solution business should drive momentum in the longer term while rising localisation particularly following compressor import restrictions should support margin improvement," it said.

The LG management is expecting H2 to be better than H1, supported by festive demand and export expansion. It is entering the automotive B2B market, initially focusing on telematics and subsequently expanding into other vehicle solutions.

"Products would be manufactured at the Sri City facility, leveraging LG's global technology and relationships with leading automakers; the business is likely to become an additional long-term growth engine," Nuvama noted.

