Suzuki President and Representative Director Toshihiro Suzuki said the company will continue developing mobility solutions that meet customers’ real needs around the world.

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Purpose-built EV platform

The new Ignis is built on Suzuki’s dedicated HEARTECT-e electric-vehicle platform. Its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery is mounted beneath the floor, helping Suzuki create a lightweight, rigid body while preserving interior space.

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At the heart of the car is a newly developed compact eAxle that integrates the electric motor, inverter and reduction gears into a single unit. Suzuki says this packaging approach supports both stable driving and efficient use of cabin space.

Compact dimensions, city focus

The Ignis measures 3,570 mm long, 1,565 mm wide and 1,635 mm high, with a 2,460 mm wheelbase. It seats four people and has a minimum turning radius of 4.5 metres—dimensions Suzuki says should make it particularly suitable for congested streets and tight parking spaces.

Powertrain and charging

The front-mounted electric motor produces 90 bhp and 133 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels through a two-wheel-drive system. Suzuki has equipped the Ignis with a 26 kWh LFP battery, a chemistry it says has been developed with high safety and long service life in mind.

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The premiere indicates support for 7.4 kW AC charging and DC fast charging at up to 50 kW, although Suzuki’s official premiere material focuses primarily on the powertrain and platform details.

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Braking and driving comfort

Suzuki has fitted the Ignis with regenerative-hydraulic braking, an electric brake booster and an easy-operation pedal system. The company says these features are intended to deliver a natural braking feel while recovering energy during deceleration.

The low-mounted battery and compact footprint are also expected to contribute to stable handling, while the 4.5-metre turning radius reinforces the model’s city-car positioning.

Suzuki has not yet announced pricing, India-specific launch plans or full market-by-market availability. Further details are expected closer to the model’s European sales debut.