Tata Motors gets order for 3,400 electric commercial vehicles

Tata Motors has secured orders for more than 3,400 electric commercial vehicles (eCV) across freight and passenger transport segments. The orders include around 2,000 small commercial vehicles and pick-ups, about 900 trucks, and nearly 500 buses.

These vehicles will be used in various sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, FMCG and FMCD distribution, intra-city mobility, cement, steel, mining, tarmac operations, and both inter- and intra-city passenger transport, the company said.

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The company stated that the scale and variety of the orders indicate increasing customer confidence in electric commercial vehicles and mark a shift from pilot projects to large-scale operational deployment.

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Tata Motors added that electric mobility in commercial vehicles is moving from early adoption to wider deployment across different segments and use cases. The company currently offers electric vehicles in multiple categories and provides support through charging, financing, fleet management, uptime assurance, and operational optimisation services.

Meanwhile, TMCV shares were up 0.47 per cent at Rs 404 during early trade on Monday. At this level, the stock has slipped 5.55 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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Over the past year, Tata Motors has expanded its electric commercial vehicle portfolio with products suited to various operating conditions. Its offerings include the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Intra EV in the small commercial vehicle and pick-up segment; the Ultra EV range in the 7-12 tonne category; and the Prima EV 55T tractor and Prima EV 28T tipper for heavier freight applications. In passenger transport, the company offers the Starbus EV and Ultra EV bus range.

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The company reported that it already has over 3,800 electric buses operating across multiple cities, which have collectively covered more than 55 crore kilometres. In the small commercial vehicle segment, more than 17,000 Tata electric SCVs are currently on the road.

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Tata Motors has also partnered with more than 14 charge point operators, introduced EV-focused financing solutions with banks and non-banking finance companies, expanded its Fleet Edge fleet management platform, and launched uptime assurance programmes.