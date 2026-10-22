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This company is partnering with Italy’s Pirelli to make car tyres in India

This company is partnering with Italy’s Pirelli to make car tyres in India

Partnership targets production of up to 800,000 Pirelli-branded premium car tyres by 2030, with proposed joint venture to serve India and international markets

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 6:38 PM IST
This company is partnering with Italy’s Pirelli to make car tyres in IndiaThe partnership comes at a time when India is emerging as one of the world’s most attractive automotive markets

Homegrown tyre maker Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) has signed a strategic agreement with Italian tyre giant Pirelli to manufacture up to 800,000 Pirelli-branded premium car tyres by 2030.

The agreement also lays the groundwork for a second phase that envisages the establishment of a 50:50 joint venture to build a dedicated manufacturing plant for high-value car tyres.

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Pirelli, a leader in high-performance tyres, also supplies tyres for Formula 1 (F1) cars.

The proposed facility would produce tyres under both the Pirelli and BKT brands for the Indian market and other international markets.

The partnership comes at a time when India is emerging as one of the world’s most attractive automotive markets. Car registrations are estimated to grow by 5–7% annually between 2025 and 2030, while the premium car tyre market is projected to expand nearly fivefold.

For Pirelli, which currently has a commercial presence in India, the agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening its position in a market with considerable growth potential, particularly in the high-value tyre segment. For BKT, the partnership provides an opportunity to expand into the passenger car tyre business while creating new growth avenues in India and overseas.

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“India is taking an ever more central role in the evolution of the global automotive industry, thanks to the market’s growth, development of mobility and progressive strengthening of the country’s industrial and technological competencies. The agreement with BKT, a first-class industrial partner with solid roots in India and a significant international presence, represents for Pirelli a strategic choice which will allow us to strengthen our position in a market among those with the greatest growth potential and to accompany its evolution, drawing on our competencies, innovation and positioning in the segments with the greatest value,” said Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Chairman of Pirelli.

Arvind Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director of BKT, said the partnership brought together complementary strengths to capitalise on the opportunities presented by a growing market while creating value for both companies.

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Andrea Casaluci, CEO of Pirelli, said the collaboration would combine BKT’s industrial excellence and market knowledge with Pirelli’s innovative technologies and premium positioning. He added that the partnership could open up new opportunities for both companies while contributing to the premiumisation of India’s tyre market.

Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of BKT, said Pirelli’s decision to partner with the company recognised the manufacturing strength, quality standards and expertise BKT had developed over decades. He added that BKT’s industrial scale, combined with Pirelli’s technological leadership, would provide a strong foundation for a long-term partnership serving customers in India and international markets.

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 6:38 PM IST
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