Developed by Rockstar Games and published by its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, GTA has built a commercial legacy that extends far beyond the gaming industry. With GTA 6 scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, the franchise is now entering a new phase, carrying enormous expectations from gamers, investors and the wider entertainment industry.

According to Take-Two Interactive's November 2026 regulatory filing, the GTA franchise has sold more than 475 million units worldwide, highlighting the extraordinary commercial longevity of the series.

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GTA Vice City: The Beginning of a Global Gaming Phenomenon (2002)

Released in October 2002, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City became one of the most influential titles in Rockstar Games' history. Inspired by 1980s Miami, the game introduced players to a colourful open-world environment featuring neon-lit streets, music, vehicles and a crime-driven storyline.

The game followed Tommy Vercetti as he built a criminal empire in the fictional city of Vice City. Its combination of storytelling, freedom of exploration and memorable soundtrack helped establish GTA as a major gaming brand.

Vice City demonstrated the commercial potential of open-world games. It became the best-selling game in the United States in 2002 and eventually sold approximately 17.5 million copies worldwide, according to reported historical sales figures cited by The Leonida.

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By December 31, 2002, consumers had bought more than 6 million copies worldwide at about $50 each, representing roughly $300 million in gross sales. This was reported by Institutional Investor in February 2003.

Its success also established a model that Rockstar would continue developing: creating fictional cities inspired by real-world locations while offering players an expansive gaming experience.

GTA San Andreas: Bigger Maps, Bigger Ambitions (2004)

Two years after Vice City, Rockstar raised the scale of its ambitions with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2004.

The game introduced a much larger environment consisting of three major cities — Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas — along with surrounding countryside and smaller towns.

Featuring Carl Johnson, popularly known as CJ, the game expanded the franchise's storytelling through character development, customisation, vehicle modifications and additional gameplay activities.

San Andreas also strengthened the commercial value of the GTA brand by demonstrating that players were willing to spend more time exploring increasingly detailed virtual environments.

According to Take-Two Interactive's fiscal 2004 annual report, San Andreas had sold more than 12 million copies worldwide by January 31, 2005. The game accounted for more than 25% of Take-Two's total revenue in fiscal 2005, implying revenue of at least roughly $300 million for the year, based on the company's $1.201 billion total revenue.

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The title helped establish open-world gaming as a commercially attractive category and strengthened Rockstar's position as a leading developer in the global video game market.

GTA IV: A Shift Towards Realism and Advanced Technology (2008)

With the release of Grand Theft Auto IV in 2008, Rockstar moved towards a more realistic gaming experience.

Set in Liberty City, a fictional version of New York, the game introduced improved graphics, advanced character animations, realistic vehicle physics and a more mature storyline centred around Niko Bellic.

The shift reflected the changing economics of the gaming industry, where technological advancements and production quality were becoming increasingly important in attracting consumers.



GTA IV also demonstrated how established gaming franchises could use new console generations to refresh their products and maintain consumer interest.

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GTA V: The Game That Changed Rockstar's Business Model (2013)

The release of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013 marked a major turning point for Rockstar Games and the global gaming industry.

Set in Los Santos, a fictional version of Los Angeles, the game introduced three playable protagonists — Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips. Its expansive world, detailed graphics and interconnected storylines helped it reach a much wider audience.

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However, GTA V's biggest business breakthrough came from its commercial performance. The Take-Two Interactive report announced that the game generated more than $800 million in worldwide retail sales within its first 24 hours and crossed $1 billion within three days of its launch.

The success established GTA V as one of the fastest-selling entertainment products in history.

One of the most significant developments was the introduction of GTA Online, the multiplayer component of GTA V.

Instead of depending entirely on one-time game purchases, Rockstar created an online ecosystem where players could participate in missions, purchase virtual properties, customise vehicles and access additional content.

The business model gradually expanded through in-game purchases, virtual currency and regular updates, allowing the company to generate revenue long after the original game's release.

The strategy has proved particularly successful. In its fiscal 2026 results, Take-Two identified Grand Theft Auto V is among its largest contributors to net bookings.

In its November 2026 regulatory filing, it had alone crossed and sold 230 million units worldwide.

This demonstrated how a successful video game could evolve into a long-term digital business rather than remaining a one-time entertainment purchase.

GTA 6: The Next Billion-Dollar Opportunity for Rockstar Games (2026)

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After a gap of 13 years, Rockstar Games is preparing to introduce Grand Theft Auto VI, the next major instalment in the franchise.

Scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City, this time as part of the wider fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

The game will feature two central characters, Lucia and Jason, whose criminal partnership forms the foundation of the storyline. With improved graphics, more detailed environments and an expanded open world, the title represents another major technological leap for the franchise.

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According to the Reuters report, millions of copies had been preordered and preloaded ahead of the November 19 launch, reflecting the extraordinary anticipation surrounding the game.