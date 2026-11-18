The reports found that only three in 10 CHROs said their organisations clearly understood what motivates employees from different generations. Meanwhile, 27% acknowledged the need for formal managerial training but had yet to take action.

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“Leaders today are managing a multi-generational workforce, with each generation bringing different expectations of the workplace,” said Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work India.

He added that organisations have an opportunity to build more adaptive, inclusive and growth-oriented workplaces. Leaders who understand generational differences and equip managers with the necessary skills will be better positioned to create high-performing organisations, Singh said.

Generational differences shape employee retention

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The survey findings indicate that employee expectations vary considerably across age groups. Among Gen Z employees, 59% of CHROs identified a lack of flexibility as the leading reason for employees leaving their jobs.

For Millennials, Gen X, and older generations, compensation emerged as a major concern, with 61% of CHROs identifying pay that fails to meet expectations as a key reason for employee exits.

The reports also found that 78% of CHROs associated flexibility with Gen Z's workplace priorities, while 49% identified fair and transparent career progression as the leading priority for Millennials. Stability and predictability were the dominant expectations for Gen X and older generations, cited by 78% of CHROs.

Flexibility and hybrid work emerged as the biggest source of generational tension, identified by 66% of respondents. Differences in the pace of technology adoption were cited by another 40%.

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Early attrition and retention remain concerns

Despite some improvement in employee retention, challenges persist in critical roles. Four in 10 CHROs reported a decline in voluntary attrition over the past two years. However, 91% identified Sales, Technology and Operations as key areas experiencing function-specific attrition hotspots.

Nearly three in four CHROs identified individual contributors as the employee group experiencing the highest attrition, while almost six in 10 flagged employees with up to two years of tenure as particularly vulnerable.

The survey also found that 68% of CHROs attributed early exits to a mismatch between job expectations and reality, while 64% pointed to manager or team fit.

Career progression and internal mobility emerged as the joint-highest retention lever, cited by 54% of CHROs.