Toyota Hycross expected features

The facelift is also expected to bring a sharper exterior with redesigned headlamps, new DRLs, an updated grille, revised bumpers and fresh alloy wheels. Inside, the Hycross could receive a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen and digital driver display, along with refreshed upholstery and interior colour options.

The combination of a spacious three-row MPV layout, strong-hybrid efficiency and the flexibility to use higher ethanol-content fuel could make the updated Innova Hycross particularly appealing to buyers looking for a more future-ready alternative to conventional petrol cars without making the immediate jump to a fully electric vehicle.

What flex fuel means

A flex-fuel vehicle can use petrol mixed with ethanol in varying proportions, rather than being limited to a single fuel. In India, E20 refers to petrol blended with 20% ethanol, while higher blends — and potentially E100, or nearly pure ethanol—offer a larger substitution for imported crude-based petrol.

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Toyota’s “electrified flex-fuel” approach adds a strong hybrid system to that capability. It combines a flex-fuel engine with an electric powertrain, enabling the vehicle to use more ethanol while improving fuel economy through electric driving.

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India’s prototype

In August 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled what the government described as the world’s first BS-6 Stage II electrified flex-fuel vehicle prototype, based on the Innova Hycross.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the vehicle was engineered to meet India’s stricter emission standards, with refinement, homologation and certification still required before commercialisation.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the technology could help India use ethanol's potential beyond the E20 blend. He added that flex-fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles could deliver 30–50% higher fuel efficiency and operate 40–60% of the time in electric mode with the engine shut off.

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Why Toyota sees a market

For Toyota, the appeal is energy diversity. Unlike a battery-electric vehicle, a flex-fuel hybrid does not depend entirely on charging infrastructure or large battery packs, while still reducing petrol consumption and tailpipe emissions.

The company first revealed a hybrid flexible-fuel prototype in Brazil in 2018, combining a conventional flex-fuel powertrain with its hybrid system. Toyota said the technology could cut lifecycle carbon dioxide emissions, particularly when powered by sugarcane-based E100 ethanol.

Officials projected that E20 availability nationwide saved about ₹35,000 crore annually in import costs and displaced 63 million barrels of petrol in the financial year 2024–25. Those figures explain why policymakers view flex-fuel hybrids as both an energy-security and emissions-reduction tool.

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